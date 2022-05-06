ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Marmaduke review – Pete Davidson-voiced Netflix animation is a real dog

By Charles Bramesco
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3aTx_0fUlsS9B00
Photograph: One Cool Animation, Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classics

In the greener days of the internet, a proto-meme image bouncing around forums and chat boards depicted a crudely computer-animated Marmaduke sitting at an Italian restaurant, getting yelled at by a bearded man: “SIGNOR MARMADUKE! WHATTA YOU DOIN’ IN LUIGI’S PIZZA PLACE WHEN YOU A DOG AND NO PEOPLE?” This man, presumably Luigi, then notices that something in Marmaduke’s red, pitiless eyes has transformed both his hands into Santa Claus heads, which laugh in Japanese and act as rocket thrusters propelling him into space.

My working theory is that the team responsible for Netflix’s new feature-length Marmaduke vehicle had no knowledge of the messy-yet-lovable great Dane’s nearly 60-year comic strip, and instead took as their source material this hallucinatory webcomic most likely thrown together by some lunatic in 20 minutes. In the carelessness of its slapdash construction, the off-putting flatness of its style, its brazen resistance to basic foundations of logic, and its hostility toward conventional humor that borders on the avant-garde, the new film (a term generously applied to this haphazard sequence of moving images) has far more in common with the hectic, ugly delirium of online obscurities than the newspaper’s funny pages. Premiered without fanfare and tucked away in the dustiest crannies of the Big Red N’s content library, it’s now right where it belongs, a digital oddity so minor and off-brand it could barely be said to exist at all.

Which would be a real favor to star Pete Davidson, evidently continuing on his Adam Sandler-styled career path by doing the kind of spirit-crushing kiddie flick that gave the Sandman enough self-loathing to fuel Funny People. Lending his nasal Staten Island brogue to our canine pal, the SNL lothario’s every line-read sounds sarcastic, as if he wants in-the-know viewers to understand that he took this job as a scare-quoted bit. Not since Eric Roberts growled his way through A Talking Cat!?! has the sleazy texture of a vocal performance been so violently at odds with the tummy-scratchable critter mouthing the words. And yet this dissonance does mesh in a counterintuitive way with the rest of the film, which shares a certain lack of fluency in even the most rudimentary cinematic vocabulary. And, for that matter, sometimes the vocabulary of the English language.

Forget about a consistent tone – before too long, that starts feeling like a lot to ask from a script that bumbles the simple arrangement of plot points in a linear sequence. Action is guided less by causality than by deep, primeval urges for which our civilization has no name, animal-brain impulses thrusting an unusually human animal from one hijink to the next. Marmaduke first galumphs into a birthday party hot on the trail of pork chops and destroys an above-ground pool, loosing a hurricane’s worth of water that drowns the entire neighborhood. In addition to establishing Marmaduke as both a source of tremendous shame for his family – “No one at school wants to be my friend because my dog’s a loser!” cries history’s cruelest child – as well as an overnight viral celebrity, this catches the attention of haughty trainer Guy Hilton (voice of Brian Hull), convinced that turning this disaster on four legs into a dog-show champion will be his career’s crowning glory. His work is cut out for him; in the qualifying round, Marmaduke farts so badly that a significant number of onlookers vomit and die.

Luckily, this does not bar him from the finals organized as a doggy Olympiad, with each nation of the world appointing a canine representative. Mexico, for instance, gets a hyperactive chihuahua with a Speedy Gonzalez accent whose obedience is tested by offering him a taco he must refrain from gobbling. The other acts aren’t quite so jauntily racist, though they all find their own way of being just as ill-advised: a French poodle’s come-hither coquette routine invites us to have impure thoughts about a cartoon dog, and an out-of-place martial arts interlude with the Chinese competitor shoehorns in a reminder that Hong Kong-based animation outfit One Cool Group had a hand in this quagmire.

The studio first credited with the sex romp Naked Ambition 2 forms an axis of incompetence with co-directors Youngki Lee (a producer of direct-to-video ephemera, taking the director’s chair for the first time), Mark AZ Dippé (credited with 1997’s Spawn and 2017’s equally hellacious Michael Jackson’s Halloween), and Phil Nibbelink (of An American Tail: Fievel Goes West fame). With nearly a century of man-years in the biz between them, they nonetheless top out at a level of aesthetic amateurishness seldom seen in wide-release motion pictures, more closely associated with DVD menu screens, computer games meant to teach children the fundamentals of phonics, or, yes, MS Paint abominations like the unauthorized scene at Luigi’s pizza parlor.

The cumulative effect of using technology last considered state-of-the-art in 2003 to bring life to dialogue with the stilted functionality of a first foray into fan fiction is that none of this seems real, or at least not real enough to merit a review such as this one. But that’s the paradox of Netflix, a studio that hasn’t let growth toward industry legitimacy keep them from sluicing bush-league crapola into the water supply: cinema is whatever they say it is, with no distinction made between the half-baked proof-of-concept demos and the genuine articles. It’s all thrown on to the pile with the others, and we move on.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Adam Sandler
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Selling the OC' Trailer Reveals Real Estate Drama Down the California Coast

When you think about real estate agents do you think of red blazers with protruding shoulder pads, baking cookies to lure in potential buyers, and long discussions over whether to waive an inspection? Well, the Oppenheim brothers and Netflix have changed all of that. The occupation got a thick coating of glitz and glamour with the success of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the drama and intrigue of The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. And now there's even more drama to indulge in, because the Oppenheim brothers are heading to Orange County, introducing a new set of ultra-competitive and ultra-attractive agents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Strip#Motion Pictures#Italian#Luigi S Pizza Place#Japanese#The Big Red N
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

266K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy