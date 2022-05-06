Report: Manchester United Are Keen On Olympique Lyon Forward As They See It As Edinson Cavani Replacement

Manchester United has been linked recently to Ligue 1 forward from Olympique Lyon to replace Edison Cavani this summer window.

Manchester United has been linked recently to Ligue 1 forward from Olympique Lyon to replace Edison Cavani this summer window.

The Red Devils are considering Moussa Dembele to reinforce their attacking line, as the exit of up to two strikers could happen this June.

The Frenchman has played 32 games with Lyon in the current season, scoring 17 goals and providing 5 assists in all competitions.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Dembele has a contract with the french side until 2023 and the selling of their number 9 could be a great deal for Lyon.

According to Journalist Ryan Taylor (via United Update ): "Dembélé can leave Lyon this summer, should a suitable offer arrive".

Meaning that Manchester United would have to make a good bid for the 25-year-old, right now according to TransferMarkt the Frenchman is worth 17 million euros.

A price tag the Red Devils could afford if going serious for Moussa Dembele this upcoming transfer window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon