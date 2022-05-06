Are you a 'hot girl with IBS?' — the TikTok trend raising awareness of common stomach problems

The TikTok hashtag #IBStiktok has received more than 62.7 million views. TikTok/ @nadyaokamoto, @tehegracietehe, @xtineolivo

Women on TikTok are sharing what it's like to live with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

With 62.7 million views, the TikTok hashtag #IBStiktok helps to raise awareness of the condition.

IBS affects the large intestine and can cause abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.

All hot girls constantly fart, burp, bloat, and suffer from constipation and diarrhea.

That's according to TikTok, where it's become trendy for women to share their experiences of living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) — a common digestive disorder.

And these videos are drawing eyeballs on the platform, with the hashtag #IBStiktok receiving 62.7 million views and #hotgirlswithIBS getting 11.8 million views. Not only do they help to raise awareness of the condition, TikTok commenters say that they are helping to normalize the idea that women, well, poop.

Christine Olivo, who runs the Instagram account @myIBSlife , regularly shares TikToks of how she deals with the condition, often with plenty of humor.

"If you cant handle me at my 💩, you don't deserve me at my 💁🏼‍♀️," she captioned one video where she is seen strutting out of the bathroom holding rolls of toilet paper and a bottle of air freshener spray.

"When one of the queens is crying over a guy that couldn't handle her hot girl stomach issues," she wrote in the text overlay of the clip, where she also lip-syncs to Gilette's hit song "Short Dick Man."

The video, which has received two million views, drew more than a thousand comments from other users who say they can relate and deal with their own stomach problems.

"Anyone else watching this from the toilet?" one user wrote alongside a laughing face emoji.

Olivo, who was diagnosed with IBS in 2007, wrote in a post online that trying to deal with the condition has led to "some of the most frustrating, draining, embarassing and heartbreaking times of my life."

"While medications and little tips and tricks have helped me manage my physical pain, humor has always helped me cope with the mental pain of dealing with my chronic illness," she continued.

IBS is a condition that affects the large intestine and can cause abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea. An estimated 10-15% of adults have the condition, making it one of the most common gastrointestinal diseases in the US.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams also posted a TikTok documenting what she described as "my daily routine."

In the clip, which has received 4.2 million views, she is seen blowing hot air on her stomach using a hair dryer. "They say IBS is for cuties only," the text reads onscreen.

Meanwhile, Nadya Okamoto, known for advocating against period stigma , shared a TikTok in which she called herself a "constipation queen."

In the video, which received 3.7 million views, she wears a sheer black babydoll dress similar to the one Rihanna wore in March to show off a baby bump. Except that Okamoto is not pregnant.

"Haven't pooped in a week, but my bloated poo-filled belly is coming in handy for tonight!" she wrote in the video text.

Insider has reached out to the video creators for comment.