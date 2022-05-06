ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremantle Owner RTL Group Grows Quarterly Revenues to $1.6 Billion, Projects Annual Revenue of $7.7 billion

By Naman Ramachandran
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has declared revenues of €1.56 billion ($1.64 billion) for the first quarter of 2022, a growth of 11.3%. The RTL Group has interests in 64 television channels, nine streaming services and 36 radio stations. The group’s content business,...

freightwaves.com

Atlas Air profits in Q1 from supply chain snarls, long-term contracts

Higher yields and long-term contracts powered Atlas Air Worldwide to record first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion and adjusted net income of $88.8 million amid mixed signs of softening in the global air cargo market. Revenue was 20% higher than a year ago and it was the third consecutive quarter for Atlas with revenue above $1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Engadget

Meta will limit hiring this year due to slowing revenue growth

Meta is limiting its intake of new employees as part of its efforts to cut costs due to weak revenue forecasts, according to CNBC and Bloomberg. Facebook's parent company is slowing the pace or pausing hiring for most mid-to-senior level positions altogether. It has started putting recruitment on hold, the sources said, after holding off on hiring new entry-level engineers over the past weeks.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Shopify president touts revenue growth, Deliverr acquisition after 'very difficult' quarter

Shopify president Harley Finkelstein explains how the company's ability to balance growth and profitability will benefit investors on "The Claman Countdown." HARLEY FINKELSTEIN: Let’s talk about the quarter a little bit. It’s important. I think in a very difficult quarter, generally in the markets, we showed a profit of $30 million. More importantly, we grew. Both our revenue, with a two-year compound annual growth rate, was 60%. Our GMB [Google My Business], which is the sales on the platform, had a two-year compound annual growth of 57%. So those are really important. But also if you look at the amount of services that our merchants are taking from us, our merchant solutions revenue as a percentage of total GMB was the highest it’s ever been. That means merchants are coming to us not just to sell online or offline, but they're using us for payments and capital and shipping, all these different services.
BUSINESS
Person
Angelina Jolie
FOXBusiness

Facebook parent Meta to freeze hiring amid revenue growth slowdown

Facebook parent Meta Platforms is planning to halt or slow down hiring for most mid-to-senior level positions as the tech giant faces headwinds both domestically and abroad. The company's recruiters have already begun the process of pausing tech screens and interviews for some roles, with a few exceptions, in fairness to candidates and to minimize the burden on its interviewers.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

Even investors as formidable as Warren Buffett wind up backing big losers sometimes. Unexpected macroeconomic and regulatory shifts can quickly dim the outlooks for otherwise promising opportunities. The market sometimes overreacts to bad news, and investors can profit by pouncing on oversold stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
geekspin

Shareholder lawsuit: Netflix sued over subscription slump disclosures

A shareholder lawsuit has been filed against Netflix, accusing the streaming giant of misleading the market about its ability to keep increasing the number of its subscribers in recent months. Netflix shareholder lawsuit. Filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by Imperium Irrevocable Trust,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Netflix accused of misleading investors prior to subscriber loss

NFLX NETFLIX INC. 180.97 -7.35 -3.90%. According to the complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on Tuesday, the group of investors purchased or otherwise acquired Netflix common stock or call options, or sold put options, between Oct. 19, 2021, and April 19, 2022.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Dominant Dividend Stock

This stock had a mixed first quarter, but still generated solid net revenue and earnings growth. The asset manager's dividend should keep growing at a rapid rate. The stock is one of the best on the planet and trades at a discount to the broader market. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
torquenews.com

Lucid Q1 Earnings: Outstanding News For LCID Investors

Lucid's Q1 earnings call gave us great news for LCID investors. Here's a rundown of everything discussed and what it means for the company. Just about everything that LCID investors could want to hear was covered in Lucid's Q1 2022 earnings call. From production numbers to expansion and hitting its targets, everything sounds like it's going great for Lucid Motors at the moment.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Conduent Stock Dropped 17% Today

Conduent's outlook for the next two years leaves a lot to be desired. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. If you're looking for stocks that can put...
STOCKS
WWD

Golden Goose 2021 Sales Jump 45% Spurred By D-to-C, the Americas

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Strong growth of online sales and an outstanding performance in the Americas propelled Golden Goose’s 2021 revenues, which jumped 45 percent to 385.6 million euros, representing a 46 percent improvement versus 2019. The brand, best known for its Superstar sneaker, cited an acceleration in its direct-to-consumer operations and reported that its online sales climbed 328 percent compared to 2019. Last year, Golden Goose shifted its wholesale business model to hybrid concessions, further signaling its intent on being closer to its consumers.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Universal Logistics beats in Q1, ups expectations for 2022

Multimodal transportation and logistics provider Universal Logistics Holdings reported record quarterly results during the first quarter of 2022. The company lifted its full-year 2022 outlook and issued second-quarter guidance ahead of the consensus estimate. Universal (NASDAQ: ULH) reported earnings per share of $1.56 after the market closed Thursday. The number...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

