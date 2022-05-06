Stimulating the Joy of Reading: A Retired Librarian Used a Stimulus Check to Establish a Little Free Library in Her Community

Cis Hyndman, a retired librarian from the Freeman School District, was concerned about how children in her neighborhood would access books when schools were closed due to the pandemic.

“Across the street was a co-op of home-schooled kids who had recess in the common area,” she explained. “I was curious as to what they were reading.”

Hyndman retired as a school librarian in 2018 after a 31-year career, but she wasn’t always a bookworm. “I would have laughed my head off if you had told me I’d become a librarian,” she said.

She fell in love with reading as a young mother and spent her career introducing books to children.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for kids who don’t have a home,” Hyndman said. “The library is a safe haven, and books provide a wonderful escape.”

She hosted more than 50 Scholastic Book Fairs and organized book clubs for her students. “My heart was still aching for my job during COVID,” she said.

“There’s nothing like connecting a child to a book and seeing that light bulb moment when they can’t wait to tell you what they’ve read.”

The Hyndman’s gave their first stimulus check to their church, but when the second came, they had a plan. She explained, “I decided to put up a Little Free Library.”

Bill Hyndman, Hyndman’s husband, built and installed the library in the common area where the kids played after receiving permission. “Then I contacted my bookselling contacts,” Hyndman explained.

She wanted the free library to be more than just a take-one, leave-one location, and she wanted to know what kinds of books her neighbors liked. She made some request cards and placed them in the library. Users can choose from a variety of genres and authors to read. Requests or comments can be written on the back of the card.

She took a few cards from her desk to share what the children had written. “I really like this book box,” one said. “I adore the library!” said another.

The free library is used by readers of all ages. Hyndman enjoyed her neighborhood connection, but she saw even more opportunities for the community.

She explained, “I wanted to connect to other free libraries in our neighborhood.” “I began knocking on doors where I saw libraries,” says the author.

Her plan was to collaborate and share resources to expand the collections of free libraries.

She started a Facebook page called South Hill Free Librarian and posted videos of short interviews with Little Free Library hosts.

It quickly evolved into a platform for people to share their favorite authors and discuss their most recent reads. Their free libraries are kept stocked thanks to the connection. Hyndman said, “This has kept my heart pretty full.” “It’s been a pleasure.”

www.facebook.com/groups/shfreelibrarian is the Facebook page for South Hill Free Librarian.