ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Documentary highlighting Tree of Life synagogue shooting debuts at local film festival

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7mCL_0fUlnVKd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvwN2_0fUlnVKd00
Tree of Life documentary makes world premiere at local film festival 00:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A documentary highlighting the lives intertwined following the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue has made its world premiere at a local film festival.

The screening took place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the AMC theatre at the Waterfront.

The film's director, Patrice O'Neill says it's a story of hope, inspiration, and courage of Pittsburgh standing together against anti-Semitism.

O'Neill says there are plans to have the documentary showing in Pittsburgh with multiple screenings soon.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘The Ipcress File’ Trailer: Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton Lead AMC+ Spy Drama (VIDEO)

AMC+ has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming new espionage thriller The Ipcress File, based on the best-selling Len Deighton novel. Adapted for television by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Hodge (Trainspotting), the atmospheric drama series stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) as iconic British spy Harry Palmer, Lucy Boynton (The Politician) as intelligence officer Jean Courtney, and Tom Hollander (Baptiste) as spy chief Major Dalby.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Opera hosts first-ever Family Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Opera held its first-ever Family Day today. Four different activities were planned to educate all age groups on some of the many different components that make up opera. Such activities included voice lessons, a musical instrument "petting zoo," choreography lessons, and prop making."We are thrilled to have our inaugural Family Day," says Pittsburgh Opera's Director of Community Engagement and IDEA Initiatives Rebekah Diaz. "It's a great way to give access to the performing arts, in a safe environment to welcome new audiences to this great art form. We look forward to making this an annual tradition."The event concluded with a free concert that featured performances by Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

R&B group 'The Manhattans' raise money for New Horizon Theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Popular R&B vocal group The Manhattans were in Pittsburgh on Saturday to help raise money for a local theater. New Horizon Theater in East Liberty is one of the last free-standing African-American theaters in the area. They were also in the building to help celebrate the theater's 30th anniversary. "We have a relationship and I think it's wonderful and it's an honor to be able to support New Horizons, it's good to pay support and give back," said Gerald Alston. The Manhattans have been singing the rhythm and blues since 1962.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadline

‘Unit 234’, ‘The Bayou’, ‘Flying Shadow’, ‘A Haitian Wedding’, ‘Shoulder Dance’ Castings; HBO Max’s Asian Pacific American Visionaries Finalists; Acquisitions By Gravitas, Freestyle; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: James DuMont (The Righteous Gemstones), Christopher James Baker (Ozark), Manny Galan (City on a Hill), Juvian Marquez (Power Book II: Ghost) and Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) will round out the cast of the thriller Unit 234, from director Andy Tennant, which is currently in production in the Cayman Islands. The quintet will star alongside previously announced cast members including Isabelle Fuhrman, Don Johnson and Jack Huston. In the film written by Derek Steiner, a lone employee at a remote storage facility (Fuhrman) discovers an unconscious man locked inside Unit 234, chained to a gurney...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tree Of Life#Synagogue#The Documentary
Deadline

Arachnophobia Horror ‘Sting’ From Kiah Roache-Turner Launching At Cannes Market, Cornerstone Handling WW Sales

Click here to read the full article. Writer-director Kaih Roache-Turner, who’s behind projects such as Wyrmwood: Road Of The Dead and Nekrotonic, has set his next project as arachnophobia horror Sting. Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales on the project and will unveil it to buyers at the Cannes market. The title, which is produced by Jamie Hilton and Michael Pontin, follows the story of Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books who discovers a strange little spider after it falls from the sky encased in an egg. Despite her stepfather’s best efforts to connect with her and with a...
MOVIES
Variety

Armed Robber Turned Champion Ultrarunner to Be Profiled by Sundance Award Winner (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mila Aung-Thwin, a producer on 2022 Sundance Special Jury Award winner “Midwives,” will direct a feature documentary about Tiberiu Uşeriu (a.k.a. Romania’s Ice Man), an extreme ultramarathon champion who turned his life around after serving time in a German high-security prison for armed robbery, the filmmaker told Variety during Toronto’s Hot Docs festival. Aung-Thwin, a cofounder of the acclaimed documentary production company EyeSteelFilm, is this year’s recipient of Hot Docs’ Don Haig Award, which is given to an outstanding independent Canadian producer with a film in the festival in recognition of their creative vision...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Scoot McNairy, Jack Reynor & Emily Browning Lead Thriller ‘Brightwater’ With James Schamus Exec Producer & Bankside Launching Sales — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico), Jack Reynor (Midsommar) and Emily Browning  (American Gods) are set to lead cast in psychological thriller Brightwater, which James Schamus (Brokeback Mountain) is aboard as executive producer. Bankside Films is launching the package ahead of the impending Cannes market. Verve Ventures co reps domestic. Brightwater will see a big-city architect travel to an isolated Maine island with plans to build a sprawling luxury resort, but when his girlfriend mysteriously vanishes, he embarks on a desperate search across the unforgiving landscape and into his own psyche. Currently in pre-production, the project is written...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

'Outer Range' Actor Shaun Sipos and Creator Brian Watkins Talk Origins, Filming Hit Amazon Sci-Fi Series

Amazon's Outer Range has been a hit with fans and critics, garnering acclaim and lots of online chatter over the course of its first season. The final two episodes of Outer Range Season 1 are now streaming and, ahead of the finale, PopCulture.com spoke with series creator Brian Watkins and actor Shaun Sipos. The pair opened up about the show, including the origins of the story, and what it was like to film.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy