ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jack Grealish spotted deleting old Real Madrid tweet following Man City crashing out of the Champions League

By Mark Brus
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City star Jack Grealish has deleted an old tweet about Real Madrid following his current club’s defeat to the Spanish giants in last night’s Champions League semi-final. The England international came on as a substitute at the Bernabeu, but missed two great chances to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
The Independent

Jack Grealish: Manchester City’s £100m substitute misses his shots at redemption

Perhaps it is Ferland Mendy’s fault. Or maybe Thibaut Courtois is to blame. But for two remarkable interventions, Jack Grealish would surely now be the man who sealed Manchester City’s place in the Champions League final. His season would end in Paris. It could be deemed a qualified success. Which feels unlikely now. An exceptional goal-line clearance by the left back and a brilliant save from the goalkeeper prevented Grealish from doubling City’s lead in the Bernabeu, from forging a 6-3 aggregate advantage that even Real Madrid, those masters of the improbable comeback, would have struggled to cancel out in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Paul Pogba to Manchester City transfer mooted as Man Utd contract ends

Paul Pogba to Manchester City? Really? It could happen, according to a report, though the market for Pogba’s services is going to be a loud one. Pogba’s complicated relationship with Manchester United is nearing a second exit from the club. The World Cup winner out-of-contract and has been long-linked with Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#The Champions League#Spanish#Grealish And Co
The Independent

Liverpool’s Premier League title charge stalls as Spurs claim point at Anfield

Tottenham blew a huge hole in Liverpool’s Premier League – and quadruple – hopes as Son Heung-min’s 20th goal of the season earned them a 1-1 draw at Anfield to gift the advantage to Manchester City.Despite Luis Diaz’s 74th-minute equaliser and manager Jurgen Klopp going for broke, knowing he had no other option, the hosts now require their title rivals to lose one of their four remaining matches.Even though the point took Liverpool top of the table, it was only courtesy of a superior goal difference of one and Pep Guardiola’s side will go three points clear with a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Newcastle score: City move three points ahead of Liverpool in Premier League title race

Manchester City's march to the Premier League title is taking shape, and they may just have one hand on the trophy. Capitalizing on Liverpool dropping points at home to Tottenham on Saturday, City took care of surging Newcastle on Sunday with a 5-0 win. The victory, off the back of their shocking Champions League elimination to Real Madrid, sees Pep Guardiola's men open up a three-point lead on the Reds with three games to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester City will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them with Newcastle United the visitors to the Etihad Stadium.Real Madrid stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with an extra-time triumph over two lung-busting legs, with 120 midweek minutes likely to have significantly fatigued some of the Manchester City manager’s squad.Eddie Howe will hope to capitalise, with his Newcastle team performing well against Liverpool last time out, albeit in defeat.Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more todayHowe may be boosted by the return of a couple of high-profile injury absentees.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Martinez, Nkunku, Tchouameni, Ronaldo, Ramsay

Manchester City's big-money deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, could be announced next week. (Sun) Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Marca via Metro) Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy