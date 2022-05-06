Sweem pleads not guilty to negligent vehicular assault, obstructing a peace officer

The man accused of a drunken hit-and-run that left a local woman hospitalized with serious injuries last month pleaded not guilty to negligent vehicular assault in Flathead County District Court on May 5.

Appearing cuffed and in a detention center uniform, Gunnar Thomas Sweem, 21, sat stone-faced as his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. District Judge Amy Eddy presided over the arraignment.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrested Sweem, according to court documents, after he reappeared at the scene of the April 25 collision near the intersection of North Somers Road and Montana 82. Although he refused to identify himself to authorities — earning him a misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer charge — a firefighter recognized him, court documents said.

Sweem also pleaded not guilty to the lesser charge on May 5.

En route to the county detention center that night, Sweem allegedly told troopers he was driving home when the collision occurred. He said he came back “because he has morals,” court documents said. Authorities later recovered his vehicle.

The woman struck that night, 24-year-old Madelyn Mishleau, was treated at Logan Health Medical Center, initially ending up in the intensive care unit. She was walking her emotional support dog Silver prior to the collision. The animal died in the crash.

Her mother, Katheryn Kingery said last week that Mishleau suffered a broken femur, neck and wrist bone, lacerated liver and kidney, punctured lung and a concussion. Though expected to recover, the injuries likely have put her out of work in the short term and earned her hefty medical bills.

Kingery said that Sweem lacks automobile insurance.

IN RESPONSE , friends mounted a GoFundMe campaign for Mishleau. They have since partnered with her sister to begin planning a 5K run for the summer. As well, the Kruise Kalispell organization will collect donations for Mishleau on May 6, according to a Facebook post documenting Mishleau’s recovery by one of her friends.

Kingery, who has called for tougher drinking and driving laws following the crash, and the rest of Mishleau’s family attended Wednesday’s arraignment. As did Sweem’s family. He offered them a tight smile as deputies ushered him away from the defendant’s table.

Sweem is represented by attorney Sean Hinchey, who also served as defense counsel for Jessica Farbstein in her vehicular homicide case, which wrapped up in late March. Farbstein struck a 15-year-old walking along the side of the road in 2021, sending her into a ditch and killing her.

Eddy, who presided over that case as well, sentenced Farbstein to 30 years in the Montana State Prison with 15 years suspended. Farbstein pleaded guilty to the felony charge.

During Farbstein’s sentencing, the family of her victim, Brooke Hanson, also called for harsher penalties for those caught driving under the influence.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.