The562’s coverage of track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. There were impressive performances, as well as some painfully near misses on Saturday as Long Beach’s track and field stars looked to qualify for next weekend’s CIF-SS finals. After the dust settled, more than 50 Long Beach athletes made it through prelims, giving them a chance to compete for a CIF title at Moorpark High School next Saturday.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO