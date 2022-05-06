ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Bruce Emmett Ewing, 68

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Bruce Emmett Ewing passed on March 11, 2022, surrounded by his wife Renee and children Erin and Rob. The week after Christmas, Bruce was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma. He left a large legacy of love, which included family, friends, practical and creative labor, and everything associated with the great outdoors.

Bruce's philosophy in life was to master whatever field he chose to pursue. Ironwork, welding, metal work, woodworking, skiing, fishing, rafting, sports, hunting, and many other hobbies drew him in. Bruce was always extremely resourceful, and he excelled at "MacGyver-ing" anything and everything as the situation demanded.

He loved his family and friends, and he enjoyed teaching the youngsters in his life how to do the things he enjoyed, such as fishing, skiing, and responding to the call "Go fast, Uncle Bruce!" when a ride in the big red boat was offered up. In his numerous adventures, he radiated joy and provided a warm grin or a joke to those he met along the way. Bruce made friends wherever he went, whether it was on the ski lift, the shuttle to the Going-to-the-Sun Road, the job site, a hike, or on the ice.

Bruce Ewing was born on Dec. 1, 1953, in Kalispell to Terry and Bob Ewing. He was the second of three siblings, Steve, Dan and Sheila Ewing.

In 1973, he graduated from Flathead High School. Fun, friends, football, and State Wrestling Championships characterized his high school years. He never met a stranger and had a large number of friends among his classmates and teachers, many of whom he kept in touch with over the years. In 1973-’74, he wrestled and took communication studies at Montana State University. In 1976, he moved to Tempe, Arizona, to join his future wife, Renee, where he worked at Sea-Ray, a luxury watercraft manufacturer.

He married Renee Bennett of Kalispell in 1979. Bruce and Renee moved to Lacey, Washington, after completing his ironworker apprenticeship, where Erin was born in January 1983. They went to California a month after she was born, finally settling in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Rob was born in 1985.

"You can't eat the scenery!" he would say when asked why he would leave Montana for California.

Bruce raised his family in the Bay Area, participating in a variety of activities including hiking and bicycling in local and national parks, beach days, museums and sporting events, to mention a few.

Bruce began his career at S.O.S. Steel in 1985 as a journeyman ironworker welder for Local 377, San Francisco, where he excelled at his craft. While progressing to field superintendent, he enjoyed his profession and developed lifelong friends. He became the go-to guy for figuring out how to get things done safely and quickly in the field. He'd just lament the fact that he had to "work off some crazy plan that a “never been in the field” engineer drew up!” He relished the opportunity to accompany a project manager to the job site and educate them on the ins and outs of structural steel construction.

His commitment to demanding work and rarely missing a day or an opportunity to show a new apprentice how to do things “right” allowed him to retire back to the beautiful Flathead Valley in 2012.

Bruce began returning to all of the picturesque locations, reuniting with friends, skiing, and searching for the "drug of the tug" on every local lake in his easily recognizable red Thunderjet fishing boat, as well as traversing the untamed rivers of Montana and Idaho in his distinctive seafoam green raft. He was definitely in his happy place, doing everything he enjoyed!

Bruce had a strong desire to do the right thing, to be there for his friends, to establish a life for his family, and to live life to the fullest. His life's connections, the lessons he taught his children, and the impact he had on his community will be deeply missed. His family and friends will mourn him more than mortal words can convey, and his brilliant smile and contagious laugh will be missed by all who knew him.

The Ewing family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love and support of so many family members and friends, both near and far, who have assisted Bruce and his family on their journey. Every phone call, hug, dinner, card and visit from someone who cared was immensely appreciated.

Bruce's family was appreciative for the opportunity to give his corneas so that someone else might see and have a better quality of life.

The Jewel Basin Center in Bigfork will host a celebration of life on Saturday, June 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. It will be a joyful and upbeat evening for everyone, as Bruce has requested. We look forward to seeing you there!

Comments / 0

