Flathead County, MT

Flathead High student named Presidential Scholar semifinalist

 2 days ago

Jillian Wynne of Flathead High School is one of six students in Montana and about 650 candidates nationwide to reach semifinalist status in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Semifinalists were evaluated based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities and essays.

The White House Commision of Presidential Scholars, a group of citizens from across the country appointed by the President, will review semifinalists and select up to 161 Presidential Scholars in May.

The program was established in 1964 to honor distinguished graduating high school seniors, according to the U.S. Department of Education. It was later expanded to honor students in the arts and career and technical education. Application is by invitation only.

Other local scholar program candidates included: Whitefish High School students Willem R. Gray, Jacob M. Henson, Niko G. Hunter and Josie Schneider; Flathead High School student Evan J. Sevaly; Glacier High School student Finnegan Davidson; Stillwater Christian School student Taylor D. Gray and home-school student Nicholas L. Starring.

Students qualified as candidates based on outstanding SAT and ACT scores, or through nominations made by chief state school officers, primarily state superintendents of public instruction.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement in the summer.

Reporter Hilary Matheson may be reached at 406-758-4431 or hmatheson@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Today's Achievers, Tomorrow's Leaders: Flathead student is self-starter motivated by helping people in need

Jillian Wynne is a self-starter when it comes to applying her talents to help out the community and take on leadership roles. The Flathead High School senior was recently honored as a Today’s Achiever, Tomorrow’s Leader honoree. “Truly exceptional in so many ways, Jillian is the kind of student you encounter only a few times in a career. She has incredible natural academic talent, and she is a gifted learner at all times and in all situations,” FHS Career Center Director Mike Kelly stated in his nomination letter. Academically, he describes her as a strong writer, a creative and critical thinker and...
