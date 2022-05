GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One of the more intriguing developments in Florida Gator athletics has been the rise of Kelly Rae Finley. In less than a year, Finley has gone from assistant coach of an under .500 program to interim head and now full-time leader of an NCAA tournament squad. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell presents a sit-down interview with the Florida women’s basketball coach. The conversation begins with those life-changing last few months.

