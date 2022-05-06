RP COVID vaccination clinic closed

Several hundred drinking water systems around California fail to deliver safe and affordable water, affecting nearly 750,000 residents, according to a new report from the State Water Resources Control Board.The annual Drinking Water Needs Assessment analyzed 3,066 water systems that together serve roughly 15 million people and found that 346 failed to meet one or more criteria for delivering clean, accessible and affordable water in 2021. "Most people in the state are served clean, safe drinking water," said Andrew Altevogt, assistant deputy director for the state Division of Drinking Water. "What this report is looking at are the folks and...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO