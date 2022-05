MARIN COUNTY – The Marin Water Board of Directors rescinded the county's water shortage emergency declaration and updated its water use rules this week, adopting new requirements for outdoor irrigation and swimming pools. A water emergency in Marin County was declared in the fall of 2021 after reserves reached critically low levels. According to the water board, the county's reservoirs are way up and are currently at 90 percent capacity due to record rainfall that arrived in October and December of last year. Now that the water emergency has been canceled, residents are permitted to wash their cars at home,...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO