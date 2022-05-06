ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Ecologist guest speaker at Audubon meeting

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Freshwater ecologist Tom Bansak will be the guest speaker at Flathead Audubon’s Monday, May 9, potluck meeting at the Gateway Community Room.

Bansak, associate director of the University of Montana's Flathead Lake Biological Station, will talk about Flathead Lake ecology in the context of the dramatic changes to Flathead Lake’s food web due to introduced and invasive species, and the role that fisheries management has played. Starting at FLBS in 1996 as a graduate student studying river ecology on the Middle Fork Flathead, Bansak has since conducted ecological and water quality investigations around Northwest Montana, led research activities on large, pristine salmon rivers in northern British Columbia and southeast Alaska, constructed environmental sensor networks, and been active in the battle against Aquatic Invasive Species.

Flathead Audubon’s May potluck and silent auction is back this year and will be held in Room 26 on the east side of Gateway Community Center Mall in Kalispell. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the potluck dinner at 6 p.m. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. There will not be a virtual component to this meeting due to the number of activities occurring. Bring your own plates, utensils, and cups. There is no sink to wash dishes. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit the conservation education program. Officers and board members will also be elected. For more information, go to www.flatheadaudubon.org. The program is free and open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Love of trees takes root

Oh to be a third-grader again, and especially one on a glorious spring morning for Arbor Day. Kalispell Parks and Recreation pulled out all the stops for the 150-year anniversary of the tree-dedicated day in the United States. In introductory remarks, Greg Poncin of Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the first American Arbor Day took place in the Midwest where “they don’t have trees.” He went on to tell the hundreds of students and their teachers encircling him at Woodland Park, “We are so lucky to live in a place with trees. We have lots of trees!” He...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Doris Leanne (Jones) Dey, 83

Doris Leanne (Jones) Dey, 83, passed peacefully at home in Missoula April 21, 2022. Doris was born on July 4, 1938, in Kalispell to Harold and Mary (Welch) Jones. Doris attended schools in Kalispell and graduated from Flathead County High School in 1956. During high school, she was active in choir and participated in several high school musicals. During her childhood, she helped her father and mother run Jones Bakery and Pastry Shop and had a fondness for driving her father’s bakery delivery truck. When not in school, Doris spent as much time as possible with her horses, a love...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Kalispell, MT
Society
County
Flathead County, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Glacier Park announces 2022-2023 Artists-in-Residence

Glacier National Park has chosen the Artists-in-Residence for summer 2022 and 2023. The program offers professional artists the opportunity to pursue their artistic discipline while being surrounded by the park’s inspiring landscape. Each artist will pursue their work while in the park, and then engage and inspire the public through multiple outreach programs. Public programs will be related to their experience as the Artist-in-Residence and historically have been demonstrations, talks, exploratory walks or performances. Artists for the summer of 2022 are: • Ilana Goldman and Gabriel Williams (June 6 to July 1) — Goldman and Williams are dancers, choreographers, educators...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

0505 TWIF briefs

Whitefish Gallery Nights Whitefish Gallery Nights are held from 6 to 9 p.m. today and the first Thursday of every month, May through October. Enjoy artist exhibitions, entertainment and light refreshments. Now in its 18th season, Whitefish Gallery Nights includes 12 participating art specialty shops and galleries.
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Cyber security seminar Montana West Economic Development, in partnership with Mac Kirk from PayneWest Insurance, will present a seminar on cyber security on Tuesday, May 17 from 1-2 p.m. in the MWED conference room, 44 Second Ave W, Kalispell. Cyber security and data privacy are not just issues facing large corporations and government institutions. Even small businesses are vulnerable to a variety of threats from malicious attacks to inadvertent disclosure of information. However, there are some basic steps businesses can take to secure their organization, particularly with customer data and financial information. The seminar is free. To register, visit https://dobusinessinmontana.com/seminarseries/ C-Falls...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Sam A. Middleton, 83

Sam A. Middleton went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at home with family. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Sam was born Aug. 24, 1938, at Gooding, Idaho, to Arlis Middleton and Vera Witt Middleton. He was the second of four children and grew up in Buhl and Twin Falls, Idaho. He works with his Grandfather C.M. Witt, cutting and hauling logs over Galena Summit at 12 years of age. He told stories of driving a truck load of logs over the summit, him driving one truck and Grandpa the other and...
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecologist#Flathead River#University Of Montana#Freshwater#Flathead Audubon#Flathead Lake#Flbs
Daily Inter Lake

April was coldest on record for Kalispell

With an average temperature of 36.3 degrees, last month was the coldest April on record in Kalispell. According to data from the National Weather Service, Kalispell’s average temperature for April was 6.4 degrees below normal. The average low for the month was 24.1, which was also 6.4 degree below normal. The previous coldest April on record was in 1982. The coldest day last month was April 16 when thermometers dipped to 14 at the weather station at Glacier Park International Airport. Temperatures only cracked the 60-degree mark twice, with the warmest day on April 25 at 66 degrees. April was slightly drier than normal...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Bruce Emmett Ewing, 68

Bruce Emmett Ewing passed on March 11, 2022, surrounded by his wife Renee and children Erin and Rob. The week after Christmas, Bruce was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma. He left a large legacy of love, which included family, friends, practical and creative labor, and everything associated with the great outdoors. Bruce's philosophy in life was to master whatever field he chose to pursue. Ironwork, welding, metal work, woodworking, skiing, fishing, rafting, sports, hunting, and many other hobbies drew him in. Bruce was always extremely resourceful, and he excelled at "MacGyver-ing" anything and everything as the situation demanded. He loved...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead backyard poultry producers helping fight the spread of avian flu

A roaming flock of wild turkeys slowly made their way across the open field next to Cowboy Coop’s three small chicken coops not far from Hodgson Road on Monday morning. As owner Michelle Knopp checked on her flock, she lamented having to keep her poultry locked away. “I usually let my chickens free range in the backyard for around six hours a day, but that is just not an option with what is going on with the avian flu right now,” she said. “They are pretty grumpy with me, but this is just how it’s going to have to be for...
Daily Inter Lake

Whitefish Community Foundation hosts leadership workshop

Whitefish Community Foundation will host an online workshop Thursday, May 12, with national business consultant Andy Robinson on the topic of managing change and leadership transitions. The workshop is part of the foundation’s Nonprofit Development Partnership program. “Nonprofit leadership is all about designing and creating change, both within and beyond your organization,” Robinson said. “Change management includes training and supporting the next generation of leaders.” Robinson will discuss how organizations grow and change over time and how leadership needs to change accordingly. He will provide tips for creating change at the personal, interpersonal and group levels and give an overview of how...
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Inter Lake

FVCC’s Class of 2022 resilient and determined

Flathead Valley Community College will celebrate the class of 2022 at our 54th annual commencement ceremony on the FVCC campus in Kalispell on Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. The graduating class of 2022 has proved to be resilient beyond measure as they have been focused and determined to achieve their goals in higher education despite a rapidly changing world around them. This incredible group of graduates includes 298 students earning 313 degrees and certificates from FVCC. I admire each one of our students and am proud to recognize our graduates who have worked incredibly hard to be here today. From...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Logan Health hosts kids safety day Saturday

The Logan Health-sponsored Spring Into Safety Kids’ Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Trade Center at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds. This event is free and open to the whole family. Over 1,000 bike helmets will be given away courtesy of Flathead Electric’s Roundup for Safety program. Both the A.L.E.R.T. and Two Bear Air helicopters and their crews will be there, as well as local police, fire, EMS and search and rescue programs. Bring your bikes for a maintenance check and try out the road safety course. Car seat safety checks will also be provided. In addition, there will be kids games, face painting and other fun activities. For more information, visit https://www.logan.org/news/6th-annual-spring-into-safety-kids-day/
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

‘Rock snot’ algae blooms hurting Kootenai River fishery

On an overcast day in mid-June last year, Jim Dunnigan, dam mitigation coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, stood on a concrete embankment overlooking the Kootenai River near Libby. The high, gray wall of Libby Dam loomed to his left and a steep slope of boulders descended to the water in front of him. A colleague crouched by the river and returned with a dripping fistful of gray-brown slime, dropping it with an audible plop on a nearby bench. The two men teased apart the gooey mass, revealing rough, fibrous strands like wet cotton.  For the past 20 years, Dunnigan has...
LIBBY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for May, 4 2022

No. 28582 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION SOUTHEAST RURAL WHITEFISH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 1201Q) on April 28, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Southeast Rural Whitefish Zoning District located at 2305 Dillon Road near Columbia Falls, Montana from AG-20 (Agricultural) and SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from AG-20 (Agricultural) and SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural)...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor May 3

Support Kalispell Public Schools I know that even though I don’t have children, people like me are the direct beneficiary of our schools, and that is why we must support the Kalispell High School levy. There are many other examples of spending on our social fabric that I support, but don’t use directly. I support funding a police and court system because it’s critical to a functioning society, and yet I hope to never be involved with either. I support funding our fire and EMT services, but I don’t want to hear a siren. I support funding for our roads even if...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

World-class Montana skiers highlighted in film

Montana PBS will screen the film “Mavericks” by Kelly Gorham and Scott Sterling at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. ​​Derived from thrilling international competitions, compelling home videos and original cinematography, “Mavericks” tells the fascinating, timeless story of Montana’s untold freestyle legacy, through the struggles, victories, and journeys of some of the state’s most renowned skiers, as they share a common bond that is the unbreakable Montana spirit. The film features ​​Bryon Wilson, Eric Bergoust, Heather Mcphie, Maggie Voisin, Darian Stevens, Bradley Wilson and Andy Hayes. This one-hour screening is free and open to the public with general seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Impacts of inflation on the community and food banks

While the current rate of inflation is affecting all of us, it once again hits our low-income neighbors the hardest. As many pandemic assistance programs are ending at the same time as food and gas prices are rising, a growing number of community members rely on food assistance programs once again. In recent months, local food access nonprofits have seen another surge in need. One customer at North Valley Food Bank, T., started struggling in late December. She found herself in a dire situation and had to spend all her savings on a family emergency. While they previously made it...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Documentary directed by Blackfeet/Salish tribe member

A new documentary from a resident of the Flathead Reservation that profiles a Missoula woman’s quest to reconnect with her birth mother and her Native culture is coming to the series “America ReFramed” on WORLD Channel this month. “Daughter of a Lost Bird” is directed by Brooke Pepion Swaney (Blackfeet and Salish). In the film, audiences follow Kendra, a Native American adoptee and resident of Missoula who grew up assimilating in a white family, as she embarks on a journey to discover more about her Lummi Nation heritage and to find her mother — who was herself separated from her Native American heritage as a result of adoption. The film depicts the often deadly toll the U.S. government's forced adoption program had on those who endured it. Watch a trailer at https://bit.ly/DOALBtrailer. “Daughter of a Lost Bird” premiers on WORLD Channel and worldchannel.org starting today, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET. Pepion Swaney is the writer, producer, director and educator who was a PBS Wyncote Fellow and a Sundance Native Lab/Time Warner Fellow.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy