Phoenix, AZ

Rockies look to stop 4-game road slide, play the Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Colorado Rockies (15-10, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-13, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA, .85 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -147, Rockies +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 5-7 record in home games and a 13-13 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 7-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 15-10 overall and 11-5 in home games. The Rockies have hit 28 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith has a .268 batting average to rank third on the Diamondbacks, and has four doubles and three home runs. Daulton Varsho is 10-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Randal Grichuk has a .338 batting average to rank second on the Rockies, and has three doubles and four home runs. C.J. Cron is 13-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .194 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

