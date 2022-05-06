James Marvin Rishoff, 74

James Marvin Rishoff, also known as J.R., was born on Sept. 5, 1947, in Shelby, Montana, to parents Marvin Edward Rishoff and Irene (Gustina) Rishoff. J.R. graduated from Chester High School in 1966. After he graduated he went to auto mechanic school in Fargo, North Dakota.

He married Nancy Marie Clark June 13, 1970, in Chester, Montana, where they lived.

Shortly after, the couple moved to Havre where James took a job at the Ford Motor Company. Their son Marvin James Rishoff was born April 5, 1973 in Havre Hospital. The couple lived in Havre from 1971 to ‘75. The couple sold their house and bought a tool route, and moved to Kalispell. On Oct. 7, 1976, Cindy Carol Rishoff was born. In 1982 J.R. moved his family back to Havre and continued to sell Matco tools. While back in Havre, he was well liked by the community, and he was even a Boy Scout troop leader. Jim was known for his good sense of humor and mechanical skills, for he could fix anything. In 1987 Jim moved his family back to Kalispell into his dream home. He taught his children useful skills and the value of hard work.

On Jan. 18, 1997, Nancy and Jim divorced. J.R. married Martha Beth Hensley on Sept. 1, 2002. James gained two stepchildren from Martha’s previous marriages, a daughter, Deborah Harpine, and a son, William Chilton.

On April 14, 2022, James passed away in Albany, Oregon, at age 74. If his family could share what he would be remembered for the most, it would be his strong mind, persistence, and his sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin; his mother, Irene; his sister, Jeane; his brother, Claude Jr,. who passed in the line of duty during the Korean War, and his late wife, Marti.

He is survived by his children, Marvin and Cindy Rishoff, Deborah Harpine, William Chilton, his grandchild, Ariel, and his great-grandchild Milly.

May James Marvin Rishoff rest in peace, for he will be missed.