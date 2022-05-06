ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

James Marvin Rishoff, 74

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

James Marvin Rishoff, also known as J.R., was born on Sept. 5, 1947, in Shelby, Montana, to parents Marvin Edward Rishoff and Irene (Gustina) Rishoff. J.R. graduated from Chester High School in 1966. After he graduated he went to auto mechanic school in Fargo, North Dakota.

He married Nancy Marie Clark June 13, 1970, in Chester, Montana, where they lived.

Shortly after, the couple moved to Havre where James took a job at the Ford Motor Company. Their son Marvin James Rishoff was born April 5, 1973 in Havre Hospital. The couple lived in Havre from 1971 to ‘75. The couple sold their house and bought a tool route, and moved to Kalispell. On Oct. 7, 1976, Cindy Carol Rishoff was born. In 1982 J.R. moved his family back to Havre and continued to sell Matco tools. While back in Havre, he was well liked by the community, and he was even a Boy Scout troop leader. Jim was known for his good sense of humor and mechanical skills, for he could fix anything. In 1987 Jim moved his family back to Kalispell into his dream home. He taught his children useful skills and the value of hard work.

On Jan. 18, 1997, Nancy and Jim divorced. J.R. married Martha Beth Hensley on Sept. 1, 2002. James gained two stepchildren from Martha’s previous marriages, a daughter, Deborah Harpine, and a son, William Chilton.

On April 14, 2022, James passed away in Albany, Oregon, at age 74. If his family could share what he would be remembered for the most, it would be his strong mind, persistence, and his sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin; his mother, Irene; his sister, Jeane; his brother, Claude Jr,. who passed in the line of duty during the Korean War, and his late wife, Marti.

He is survived by his children, Marvin and Cindy Rishoff, Deborah Harpine, William Chilton, his grandchild, Ariel, and his great-grandchild Milly.

May James Marvin Rishoff rest in peace, for he will be missed.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Doris Leanne (Jones) Dey, 83

Doris Leanne (Jones) Dey, 83, passed peacefully at home in Missoula April 21, 2022. Doris was born on July 4, 1938, in Kalispell to Harold and Mary (Welch) Jones. Doris attended schools in Kalispell and graduated from Flathead County High School in 1956. During high school, she was active in choir and participated in several high school musicals. During her childhood, she helped her father and mother run Jones Bakery and Pastry Shop and had a fondness for driving her father’s bakery delivery truck. When not in school, Doris spent as much time as possible with her horses, a love...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Bruce Emmett Ewing, 68

Bruce Emmett Ewing passed on March 11, 2022, surrounded by his wife Renee and children Erin and Rob. The week after Christmas, Bruce was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma. He left a large legacy of love, which included family, friends, practical and creative labor, and everything associated with the great outdoors. Bruce's philosophy in life was to master whatever field he chose to pursue. Ironwork, welding, metal work, woodworking, skiing, fishing, rafting, sports, hunting, and many other hobbies drew him in. Bruce was always extremely resourceful, and he excelled at "MacGyver-ing" anything and everything as the situation demanded. He loved...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Barbara Dora (Schneider) Kasperson, 94

Barbara Dora (Schneider) Kasperson passed away on April 30, 2022, in Raymond, Alberta, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her sweetheart, Philip Kasperson, in 1998 after 47 years of marriage. Surviving her are her children, Keith (LaVerne) Kasperson of Salem, Utah, Kim (Aubern) Hubbard of Lethbridge, Alberta, Phyllis (Carl) Pockrus of American Fork, Utah, and Kevin (Jessica) Kasperson of Kalispell; 17 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her parents, Hermann Paul Schneider and Margaret (Fromm) Schneider; her brother, Paul Schneider, and sisters, Margaret Wilde and Geraldine (Dye) Becker. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9 Keystone Terrace West, Lethbridge. An opportunity to meet the family will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the service at the same location. Interment will follow at a later date in Kalispell. A link to the service can be found at www.salmonandsons.ca.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Mack Webb Dettmann, 48

Mack Dettmann, 48, passed away at home on April 30, 2022. He was born to James and Etta (Webb) Dettmann in Kalispell. Mack attended Evergreen Elementary School in Kalispell and later moved with his mother and sister to Livingston where he graduated from Park High School in 1992. He was active in football, wrestling, band, Boy Scouts and Legion baseball. He went on to Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, on a football scholarship, where he graduated with honor degrees in both international relations and sociology/criminal justice. After college, Mack returned to Livingston and met his future wife, Sheryl. They married in...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Obituaries
State
North Dakota State
City
Shelby, MT
City
Chester, MT
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Havre, MT
Obituaries
City
Havre, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Sam A. Middleton, 83

Sam A. Middleton went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at home with family. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Sam was born Aug. 24, 1938, at Gooding, Idaho, to Arlis Middleton and Vera Witt Middleton. He was the second of four children and grew up in Buhl and Twin Falls, Idaho. He works with his Grandfather C.M. Witt, cutting and hauling logs over Galena Summit at 12 years of age. He told stories of driving a truck load of logs over the summit, him driving one truck and Grandpa the other and...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Doug Fraley, 57

Doug Fraley, 57, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home in Bigfork. Doug courageously battled neck and throat cancer for over two years. He is remembered as a loving and devoted father, husband, son and brother. Doug was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Dec. 10, 1964, to Don and Donna Fraley. Their family moved around the Midwest for several years before making their home in Bigfork where Doug graduated from Bigfork High School in 1983. Doug went on to attend Western Montana College in Dillon after receiving a football scholarship. His college career included several highlights; he...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Warren Carl Ortman, 99

Warren Carl Ortman passed away April 30, 2022. Warren was born on Sept. 19, 1922, in Ellensburg, Washington, to Carl and Louisa (Englehorn) Ortman. He grew up with four older sisters. In his early years, his father and relatives operated a business that included logging and a lumber mill prior to the Great American Depression. After experiencing huge financial losses in the Crash of '29, Warren's father owned and operated Kittitas Lumber Company through the Depression years. After Warren graduated from Ellensburg High School, he trained as a machinist in Yakima, Washington. Following this training, he was accepted as a...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Shirley Ann Emslie, 88

Shirley Ann Emslie, 88, passed away on May 4, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. Shirley was born April 6, 1934, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and graduated from Waukesha High School. Shirley married the love of her life, Robert Emslie, in 1953 and raised their four children, Scott, Lisa, Todd and Heather. After retiring from teaching in 1990, they moved to Bigfork to be near their grandchildren. She loved her special education children as her own. Her caring and compassion in her teaching were beyond compare. Anyone who met Shirley immediately knew what a beautiful woman she was. She had the ability to make everyone...
BIGFORK, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cindy Carol#Chester High School#The Ford Motor Company#Havre Hospital#Matco#Boy Scout
Daily Inter Lake

Montana’s Declaration of Rights should be protected

Fifty years ago I was unbelievably blessed to be the research staff for the Declaration of Rights Committee of the Montana Constitutional Convention. As we approach the 50th Anniversary, I must give a solemn nod to the recent passing of two giants: Bill of Rights Committee Chairman Wade Dahood and Committee member Bob Campbell, primary reasons Montana has such a spectacular document. They had a lot of help, from committee members Chet Blaylock, Dorothy Eck, George James, Don Foster, Marshall Murray and Lyle Monroe as well as other delegates, including Mae Nan Ellingson, Arlyne Reichert, and Leo Graybill. While only ten...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Montana CI-121 off to a slow start

Proponents of Constitutional Initiative 121 are off to a slow start, with few signatures collected and little money raised. “The biggest factor for folks like us who do not have paid signature gatherers is the weather,” said Matthew Monforton, an officer with the Cap Montana Property Taxes committee, noting the cool month of April. “We depend on volunteers to get out and get the signatures for us. If there’s bad weather, then that’s a huge challenge for us.” A report from the Montana Secretary of State’s Office showed that as of last Thursday, just 243 valid signatures had been processed. To qualify...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

C-Falls, Whitefish netters beat Libby

Columbia Falls swept Libby in a pair of tennis duals, as did Whitefish Saturday at the FVCC courts. The Wildcats topped Libby 4-3, with Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert as doubles winners, and Jax Ramage and Sean Burgess as winners in singles. Ryan Beagle and Tyler Anderson were Libby’s singles winners. The Columbia Falls girls beat Libby 6-1. Cloey Ramage and Lillian McDonald led the Wildkats with their singles wins, and the doubles pair of Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams was also victorious. For the Lady Loggers, Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson won their doubles match. Whitefish’s girls defeated Libby 7-0, behind singles wins by...
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Inter Lake

April was coldest on record for Kalispell

With an average temperature of 36.3 degrees, last month was the coldest April on record in Kalispell. According to data from the National Weather Service, Kalispell’s average temperature for April was 6.4 degrees below normal. The average low for the month was 24.1, which was also 6.4 degree below normal. The previous coldest April on record was in 1982. The coldest day last month was April 16 when thermometers dipped to 14 at the weather station at Glacier Park International Airport. Temperatures only cracked the 60-degree mark twice, with the warmest day on April 25 at 66 degrees. April was slightly drier than normal...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Spartans down Bravettes, 13-2

Emma Ries homered and scored three runs, and two Missoula Sentinel pitchers held Flathead to six hits in the Spartans’ 13- 2 win over the Bravettes in Western AA softball Thursday. Sentinel (11-5 overall, 7-1 in league) outhit Flathead (2-11, 1-6) 12-6, and ended the game after six innings under the mercy rule. Starting pitcher Stella Summerfield allowed just one hit in three innings of work, by which point Sentinel led 9-0. The Bravettes had a two-run homer from Kaidyn Lake in the fourth inning. Lake pushed her team-best RBI total to nine. Flathead now heads to Helena for games against first-place Capital...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Ecologist guest speaker at Audubon meeting

Freshwater ecologist Tom Bansak will be the guest speaker at Flathead Audubon’s Monday, May 9, potluck meeting at the Gateway Community Room. Bansak, associate director of the University of Montana's Flathead Lake Biological Station, will talk about Flathead Lake ecology in the context of the dramatic changes to Flathead Lake’s food web due to introduced and invasive species, and the role that fisheries management has played. Starting at FLBS in 1996 as a graduate student studying river ecology on the Middle Fork Flathead, Bansak has since conducted ecological and water quality investigations around Northwest Montana, led research activities on large,...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Wolfpack boys, Bravettes win Archie Roe

Saturday was windy at times, rainy at others, and there was plenty of the usual at the 43rd renewal of the Archie Roe Invitational track and field meet at Legends Stadium. Hellgate had its usual fleet of distant runners; Talon Holmquist of Whitefish cranked another 53-foot shot put; Glacier’s boys won another meet. For the unusual, look no further than the boys’ 1,600 which featured the fastest time in the state, regardless of class. Glacier’s Sam Ells clocked 4 minutes, 15.04 seconds. Ells was seven seconds ahead of Hellgate's Finneas Colescott, who ran 4:22.76. It was the only meet record set Saturday; the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

C-Falls shuts out Libby

COLUMBIA FALLS — Maddie Moultray threw a five-inning three-hitter and Columbia Falls downed Libby 10-0 Friday to stay atop the Northwest A softball standings. Sydney Mann and Haylee Lawrence each had two hits and scored twice for the Wildkats (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league). Annika Reid and A. Bowler also scored twice. Kyrah Trenkle led off Columbia Falls’ six-run fourth inning with a solo homer; four runs came in on wild pitches in the frame. Demye Rensel tripled to lead off the fifth, scored on Mann’s single, and when Mann came home as part of a double steal the game ended under the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

They’ll play: Western schools excited for MHSA baseball

The Montana High School Association’s addition of baseball as a spring sport brought with it a big dose of enthusiasm tempered with a splash of realism. Example: Class A schools Columbia Falls and Whitefish, communities that have long combined for the Glacier Twins American Legion program, are both expecting to field high school teams next spring. Meanwhile Kalispell’s two Class AA schools, Flathead and Glacier High, are enthusiastic but also waiting until 2024. Scott Wilson, assistant director of the MHSA, counts 14 schools that will field teams next spring. That doesn’t count two AA schools, Belgrade and Butte, that plan to bring the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for May, 8 2022

No. 28578 INVITATION TO BID The City of Kalispell, Montana will receive sealed bids for the 1st Ave Alley EN Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project. The project includes furnishing labor, materials and equipment required to replace an existing 6-inch and 8-inch Vertified Clay Pipe (VCP) and Concrete sewer main with approximately 2,030 linear feet of 8-inch PVC sewer main. Also included in the project are manhole removal and replacement, bypass pumping, sewer service connections, paved surface restoration, and landscape and sidewalk restoration. Bidding documents may be examined at the City of Kalispell Public Works Department, 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell,...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Gianforte presses to extinguish all fires in 2022 Montana wildfire briefing

Gov. Greg Gianforte asked land managers for their commitment to aggressive initial attack to extinguish all wildfires at a 2022 wildfire briefing in Helena on Monday. “In Montana, we do not, and will not, have a ‘let it burn’ policy,” Gov. Greg Gianforte told representatives from about a dozen state and federal agencies present at the briefing. “We will respond immediately to fire with one primary goal, and that is to put that fire out as safely and quickly as possible. I appreciate all of your commitment to embrace that strategy along with the state.” He asked the land managers present, including...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy