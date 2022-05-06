ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Upper Valley Crime Log

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upper Valley Crime Log is a partial list of calls compiled from reports from Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police and Ashton Police. Madison County. April 19. 8:40 p.m. Responded to Highway 20 at milepost 326. Vehicle was driving...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Ashton, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Madison County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Anthony, ID
Saint Anthony, ID
Crime & Safety
Rexburg, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Rexburg, ID
Fremont County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Fremont County, ID
City
Ashton, ID
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
#Crime#Ashton Police
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman deliberately ran over man after mistaking his identity as someone who had victimized family member

An Idaho Falls woman is facing felony charges after she mistook a man's identity and deliberately ran him over with a car thinking he was someone who had victimized a family member, police said. According to court records, Brandi Morgan, 39, hit the man with her car in a store parking lot on Jan. 18. The victim was crossing a lane in front of the store when Morgan reportedly hit him. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Woman found dead at hotel hot tub in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been found dead in a hotel hot tub in Summit County on Wednesday morning. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 56-year-old woman from Laramie, Wyoming. Her identity has not been released pending a full investigation. Authorities discovered the woman at a Best Western […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KHQ Right Now

'It's a nightmare': search continues for body of Moses Lake woman, Yanira Cedillos; unidentified remains found in Scooteney Reservoir

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The search for the body of a woman police believe was killed by her ex-boyfriend continues. Family members of Yanira Cedillos, 30, have coordinated numerous efforts with community support since Yanira vanished in early March. They have combed through desolate areas from Grant to Umatilla Counties hopeful to find some trace of Yanira.

