ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

COVID-19: How Cases in the Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUlkpy600 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Parkersburg-Vienna, WV metro area consists of Wood County and Wirt County. As of May 3, there were 26,098.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Parkersburg residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Parkersburg-Vienna metro area, Wood County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 26,170.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Wood County, the most of any county in Parkersburg-Vienna, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Wirt County, there were 25,043.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Parkersburg-Vienna.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Parkersburg-Vienna metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Parkersburg-Vienna, WV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 26,551 22,460.3 565 478.0
34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 34,113 24,514.0 332 238.6
48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 35,914 25,385.4 628 443.9
16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 68,713 26,016.5 1,049 397.2
37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 23,686 26,098.0 368 405.5
26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 109,162 30,169.3 1,350 373.1
13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 35,937 30,242.9 547 460.3

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
Vienna, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Vienna, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#The Parkersburg Vienna
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy