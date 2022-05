2021-22 Team: Linköping HC (SHL) NHL Central Scouting: 17th (amongst International Skaters) A recent gold medal winner at the Under-18 World Junior Championship, Swedish center Filip Bystedt is an intriguing prospect, with several qualities that NHL teams will love. The first thing that pops out about him is his size, at 6-foot-4, he stands out as a big-body pivot, something teams are always in the market for. His game isn’t all about size though, as he plays a mature 200-foot game with flashes of offensive ability. He’s been fantastic for Linköping HC J20 this season, registering 49 points in 40 games, which earned him 15 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) where he grabbed two points.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO