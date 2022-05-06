Trappe Council discusses ARPA grants, budget and chickens

TRAPPE — The Trappe Town Council met Wednesday evening to discuss ARPA grants to nonprofits, passing the town budget and increasing the number of live chickens allowed per household.

The American Rescue Plan Act grants were given out to help volunteer organizations and nonprofits.

The Critchlow Adkins Children’s Center was awarded a $1,500 ARPA grant, the Rural Life Museum was granted $2,000 and Trappe Volunteer Fire Department received $2,500. $3,500 dollar grants went to the Trappe Lions Club, the Neighborhood Service Center, St. Paul’s Church and Scotts United Methodist Church.

Town Councilman Nicholas Newnam said the budget was the main point of discussion at the meeting.

“I think the most important part was getting the budget ordinance passed to be able to have a public hearing on the budget and getting that moving along,” Newnam said.

“Every year we have to have a budget that gets passed, whether we increase the water and sewer bills or not increase them, and pass the enterprise and the general fund budget,” he continued.

Newnam said the trash fee went up slightly this year because they had a new company bid on it. The annual fee for trash pickup will be $182 per residential household.

Councilman Brian Schmidt agreed the budget took priority during the meeting.

“We have to keep our employees funded and keep the system moving,” Schmidt said.

The council decided to look at the number of live chickens allowed per household. Right now the limit is four chickens per home in town. The council discussed increasing the number based on the number of people who live in the household. With inflation and the post COVID economy, the council said more people are growing their own food and keeping chickens for food, mainly eggs.

“The chicken ordinance that the town has is very strict, just four chickens per household. Then you have to pay the town $300 to sit in front of a special appeals board and ask for an exemption,” said Newnam.

The town does not limit cats and dogs, Newnam said, so, why just chickens?

“I can put a fence in my backyard and put 20 dogs in there but I can only have four chickens? I’ve talked to some council members, and they do feel that this is probably something we can look at, revisit and do something about,” Newnam said.

The council decided to discuss increasing the number of chickens from four to more without allowing for large-scale numbers in backyards.

The Trappe Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month in the town hall.