Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Northern California wine country has had a hard time of it lately—what with devasting fires, even before (and during) the disastrous pandemic, a very long, hard time of it. Wineries could welcome no visitors. Tasting room staffs pivoted (a word long overdue for retirement) to Zoom tastings, shipping bottles and beaming commentary right into our living rooms. As creative and cozy as that has been, though, it doesn’t match the pleasure of sipping on a winery terrace in Napa’s eastern hills, say, with the valley sweeping to the west...

NAPA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO