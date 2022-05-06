ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating homicide in 8300 block of East Gregory

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide in the 8300 block of East Gregory Boulevard.

Police said they were called to the area about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a victim had been shot outside of a home in that area.

The person died a short time later.

No suspect information has been released.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
KAKE TV

15-year-old Kansas foster child who ran from care found dead

TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster child was found dead last month in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas, days after running away from foster care, The Kansas City Star reported. The child, 15-year-old Ace Scott, ran from a Cornerstones of Care Office in mid-April. The cause of death was not determined, but The Kansas City Star reported Ace had medical problems.
TOPEKA, KS
