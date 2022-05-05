ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Avolon says jet lease fees to rise on higher interest rates

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXLqH_0fUlgCYb00

DUBLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - The head of the world's second-largest aircraft leasing company warned airlines on Thursday of higher lease rates and declared "the game is up" on below-cost financing as interest rates rise.

"Lessors have been unbelievably accommodating during the crisis out of necessity (and) we now need to recover our P&Ls," Avolon Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery told the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britain and the US are ALREADY in recession and the Bank of England must CUT interest rates tomorrow, says ex-member of rate-setting committee

The UK economy is already in recesssion and the Bank of England should slash interest rates tomorrow, a former member of the rate-setting committee has claimed. Professor David Blanchflower, who sat on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee between 2006 and 2009, insisted it would be an 'error' for interest rates to be raised further.
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Interest Rates Increased By Fed To Fight Inflation

To combat the worst inflation the United States has experienced in 40 years, the Federal Reserve announced a half-percentage point increase in interest rates on Wednesday. This is the first time in 22 years that the central bank has raised interest rates by this much.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for May 5, 2022: Rates Trend Upward

A variety of important mortgage rates went higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also trended upward. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

US makes biggest interest rate rise in 22 years

The US central bank has announced its biggest interest rate increase in more than two decades as it toughens its fight against fast rising prices. The Federal Reserve said it was lifting its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, to a range of 0.75% to 1% after a smaller rise in March.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Dublin#Thomson Reuters#Airfinance Journal
freightwaves.com

Atlas Air profits in Q1 from supply chain snarls, long-term contracts

Higher yields and long-term contracts powered Atlas Air Worldwide to record first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion and adjusted net income of $88.8 million amid mixed signs of softening in the global air cargo market. Revenue was 20% higher than a year ago and it was the third consecutive quarter for Atlas with revenue above $1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

May 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. Credit risks have worsened since the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Treasury to pay down $26 billion in debt in Q2

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to pay down $26 billion in debt the second quarter, down from a January borrowing estimate of $66 billion, primarily because of an increase in receipts. The second-quarter estimate assumes an end-of-June cash balance of $800 billion. The...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

Real estate expert on whether home prices could come down amid Fed rate hikes

First American Financial Corporation chief economist Mark Fleming discussed where he believes home prices are going amid expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as a way to tame surging inflation. Fleming, who leads an economics team responsible for analyzing and forecasting trends in the real estate and mortgage markets,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

No Place To Hide: Dollar's Surge Cuts Across Markets

"Our currency, your problem," were the words of a former U.S. Treasury secretary in 1971 to other finance ministers aghast at the dollar's surge. More than 50 years on, relentless dollar strength is again leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The U.S. currency vaulted to two-decade highs this...
MARKETS
Fortune

The Fed just increased interest rates by the most since 2000. A former official says it’s not nearly enough to slow inflation.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate this week by half a percent in an attempt to reign in historic levels of inflation, which has risen more quickly over the past year than any time in the last four decades.
BUSINESS
Reuters

South Korea hunts tungsten treasure in race for rare minerals

SANGDONG, South Korea, May 9 (Reuters) - Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street inches higher as growth stocks rebound

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Activision up after Berkshire Hathaway reveals 9.5% stake. * Spirit Airlines slumps as board rejects JetBlue takeover offer. * Indexes up: Dow 0.41%, S&P 0.32%, Nasdaq 0.33% (Updates...
STOCKS
The Independent

Will rising interest rates cause UK house prices to fall?

Interest rates are on the rise with further increases expected over the coming months as the Bank of England seeks to contain inflation – which is on course to pass 10 per cent this year.That figure – the highest since 1982 – is rightly a cause for concern, but in the housing market, 10 per cent price inflation has been allowed to persist for long periods.Ultra-low interest rates have made mortgage borrowing cheaper, inflating a housing bubble that has made homeownership a distant dream for many renters in some parts of the UK.So, will higher interest rates help to cool...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chile consumer prices up by higher-than-expected 1.4% in April

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 1.4% in April boosted by rising costs in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the government's statistics agency said on Friday. The figure, which was also driven by rising leisure and education prices, was higher than the 1.0% rise expected in a Reuters...
DRINKS
US News and World Report

Dollar Index Slips From 20-Year High, Fed Rate Path in Focus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday after two volatile days as investors focused on how aggressive the Federal Reserve might be in hiking rates as it tackles rising inflation. The dollar index hit a 20-year high overnight on safe-haven demand, following Thursday's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia's TPG Telecom to sell mobile tower assets for $670 mln

(Adds details, background) May 9 (Reuters) - Australian broadband services provider TPG Telecom Ltd said on Monday it will sell its passive mobile tower and rooftop infrastructure assets to Canada’s OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc for A$950 million ($670 million). The sale of the assets, which include more than 1,200...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy