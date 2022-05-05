Avolon says jet lease fees to rise on higher interest rates

DUBLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - The head of the world's second-largest aircraft leasing company warned airlines on Thursday of higher lease rates and declared "the game is up" on below-cost financing as interest rates rise.

"Lessors have been unbelievably accommodating during the crisis out of necessity (and) we now need to recover our P&Ls," Avolon Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery told the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Conor Humphries

