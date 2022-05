Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In order, the Pirates will roll out Ben Gamel, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Daniel Vogelbach, Tsutsugo, Diego Castillo, Jack Suwinski, Andrew Knapp and Cole Tucker versus Reds opener Dauri Moreta. Michael Chavis, Josh VanMeter, Jake Marisnick and Roberto Perez, who started in Game 1 of the doubleheader, are all out of the lineup.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO