Counting of votes starts following Stormont Assembly election

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The counting of votes has started following elections to the Stormont Assembly.

The first of the 90 MLAs are expected to be returned by Friday afternoon but the counting is set to continue into the early hours of Saturday.

Some 239 candidates are running across 18 constituencies.

A man walks past an election poster for Sinn Fein showing Michelle O’Neill in Stewartstown, Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The first stage of the counts, taking place at centres in Belfast, Jordanstown and Magherafelt, will include an announcement on total votes polled and percentage turnout.

An indicative voter turnout of around 54% was given by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland at 9pm on Thursday.

They said the figure was based on the average of returns from polling stations which remained open until 10pm.

The indicative turnout ranged from 60% in West Belfast to 47% in the South Antrim constituency.

Democratic Unionist leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving the polling station at Dromore Central Primary School, in Dromore, after casting his vote in the 2022 NI Assembly election (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The turnout at the last Assembly election in 2017 was 64.8%.

The DUP and Sinn Fein are vying for top spot, which comes with the entitlement to nominate the next first minister.

A unionist party has always been the biggest in the Assembly, and previously the Stormont Parliament, since the formation of the state in 1921.

While the office of the first and deputy first minister is an equal one with joint power, the allocation of the titles is regarded as symbolically important.

The Northern Ireland Protocol has cast a long shadow over the election campaign following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan in February in an effort to force the UK Government to act over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

This action left the Executive unable to fully function.

A sign on a lamppost outside Larne Port with the words ‘No Irish Sea Border’ (PA) (PA Archive)

While ministers remained in post, they were restricted in the actions they could take.

Unionists object to the additional checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain as a border in the Irish Sea.

Five Assembly seats are up for grabs in 18 constituencies.

Northern Ireland uses the single transferable vote (STV) proportional representation electoral system.

The DUP won 28 seats at the last Assembly elections in 2017, just ahead of Sinn Fein which returned 27 MLAs.

Next was the SDLP with 12 seats, the Ulster Unionist Party with 10 seats, Alliance with eight seats, the Green Party with two seats while People Before Profit and the TUV had one MLA each.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood arrives to cast his vote in the 2022 NI Assembly election with his wife Rachael and children, Rosa, six, and Maya, four, in the Foyle constituency in Londonderry (PA) (PA Wire)

This year, the DUP has been regarded as playing it safe, running 30 candidates, while Sinn Fein is running 34.

Meanwhile, the UUP is running 27 candidates, the Alliance Party is running 24, the SDLP is fielding 22, TUV is putting up 19 candidates, the Green Party is running 18 and People Before Profit 12, as is Aontu, while the Workers Party is running six candidates and the PUP three.

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Socialist Party are each fielding two candidates while the Northern Ireland Conservatives, Cross Community Labour Alliance (CCLA), Resume NI and Heritage Party are each running one candidate.

There are 24 independent candidates

The Independent

Boris Johnson hit by grassroots Tory revolt over Partygate as voters go to the polls

Boris Johnson has suffered a grassroots Tory revolt on the eve of crucial local elections, while being warned that he faces fresh questions about his leadership as soon as the results are in.As millions were set to go to the polls, some party candidates took the extraordinary step of rebranding themselves “local Conservatives”, pleading with voters not to “punish” them for the Partygate scandal.The prime minister was also subjected to an attack by two of his former councillors, who released letters urging voters to back other parties, accusing the prime minister of “spreading lies” and “taking us for fools”.The...
The Independent

Sinn Fein hails ‘new era’ in Northern Ireland as nationalists become largest party for first time

Sinn Fein has hailed a “new era” for Northern Ireland as the Irish nationalist party swept history aside and emerged the largest political force at Stormont assembly for the first time.Michelle O’Neill, the party’s leader north of the border, challenged the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to drop its obsession with Brexit checks and “work together” to restore the power-sharing executive which collapsed in February.“Today represents a very significant moment of change, it’s a defining moment for our politics and our people,” said Ms O’Neill after the republicans won the most votes and most seats for the first time since the country’s...
The Independent

DUP and SDLP shiver in Foyle as Sinn Fein celebrates

Sinn Fein celebrated on Saturday night as the other parties shivered.Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill, the leaders of Sinn Fein, could rest safe in the knowledge that history had been made.In the Magherafelt count centre earlier, the pair had been feted by supporters as they arrived to claim victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie, by contrast, found themselves in a cold corner of the same room, flanking a single candidate each.Candidates could have been forgiven for being forlorn in the Foyle constituency even before counting had began.Dark predictions of...
newschain

Brandon Lewis appears to rule out Irish border poll

The Northern Ireland Secretary has appeared to rule out calling a border poll in the immediate aftermath of an historic Stormont election. Sinn Fein became the first nationalist or republican party to become the largest in the Northern Ireland Assembly with 27 seats, ahead of the DUP on 25. There...
The Independent

Local elections 2022: Key results so far

The Conservatives suffered a “tough night” at the hands of voters in parts of England Boris Johnson has admitted, as a series of flagship councils fell amid public anger over Partygate and the cost of living.The Tories had lost almost 500 council seats – including 341 in England, 63 in Scotland, and 86 in Wales – as of Saturday morning, with only a couple of counts to go in England,But while Labour took control of three councils in London and recovered ground in Scotland and Wales, the party struggled to make a similar impact in other parts of England...
