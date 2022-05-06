ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapwai, ID

Review of tribal police approved

By Kaylee Brewster Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago
LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribe general council passed a resolution to have an outside agency review the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department.

The motion was overwhelmingly passed with votes of “aye” Thursday at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. More than 100 people attended the first of three days of general council, with Alan Slickpoo Jr. presiding as chairman.

The tribal police motion was presented by the resolutions committee, which included Kayla Warden, Margarita Bull Tail, Paulette Smith and Alice Spaulding.

Several people spoke in favor of the resolution, which would have the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee request the Bureau of Indian Affairs to appoint a special officer to make recommendations to the tribal police to bring the department up to the standard of law enforcement around Indian Country. It would also outline protocols and procedures for disciplinary action.

Spaulding spoke about presenting the resolution to the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. She described the hurt feelings and frustration after hearing criticism on the format of the resolution, but no action was taken. She became emotional while talking about her experiences and hearing the stories of people who come to the resolution committee with their concerns.

“I took on this position thinking I would make change or make a difference. I have high respect for my tribal members,” Spaulding said. “I left there (the meeting with the executive council) so hurt and upset because I was mistreated at that NPTEC table — not just me but the whole resolution committee.”

Spaulding said executive committee member Liz Arthur-Attao was the sole member who supported the committee and their attempts to bring the resolution forward. But in general, “they didn’t even offer one thing for help,” she said about the executive committee. “I hold my executive committee to a higher standard.”

Sam Penney, chairman of the Nez Perce Executive Committee, spoke about the executive committee’s handling of the issue and said it is working with the Department of Justice on processing a report on the police department, which the committee can then take action on.

Several people spoke in favor of the motion, including Channa Henry, who was wearing a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women T-shirt. She told the assembly about her experience working as an officer for the tribal police department and said that as a woman who is educated, having received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies, she should have been valued in the department.

“Nobody helped me,” she said.

Henry also mentioned changes in the tribe’s human resources department and jurisdictional issues in regards to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women issue. “There’s too many, this has been going on too long,” she said.

David Holt addresses issues of the organizational structure of the tribal police department and issues with accountability. “When you have a bad cop, it ruins the whole system,” he said.

Others criticized the executive committee’s handling of the tribal police and how family ties can affect the oversight of the department by the executive committee, where people are hesitant to investigate family members.

As people spoke, there was often applause for statements being made in support of the resolution. Slickpoo asked if anyone had any rebuttle to statements against the department or arguments against the resolution, and no one came forward. The resolution then passed.

During the approval of rules for the general council meeting, a motion was presented to have discussions about hiring, firing and salaries of the Nez Perce Tribe. The rules presented to the assembly prevented those topics. Some people expressed concerns over those who are hired and fired with no explanation, as well as a lack of information about salaries. The motion was passed with some no votes from the assembly.

In new business, a motion was brought forward to create a committee to amend the constitution of the Nez Perce Tribe. After some discussion, the decision was tabled until 1 p.m. today to allow time to present the details of the committee, who would be on it, whether it would be a volunteer or paid position, and how amendments would be decided.

Nakia Williamson from the Cultural Resource Program spoke in his presentation about ancestral remains found in Asotin recently.

“When these types of situations occur, we drop everything to address this issue,” he said.

The staff from the program was able to respond and the remains of nine to 11 people were found, along with several hundred burial artifacts. Williamson praised the work of those involved and said the remains were handled “in accordance with the traditional way.”

Williamson also noted the importance of preserving burial sites for the tribe and that some Nez Perce tribal members originated from the village site in Asotin.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Comments / 0

