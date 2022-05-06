ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Two CSPD officers arrested within two months

By Natalie Chuck
 2 days ago
Two Colorado Springs Police Officers are now on the other side of law enforcement, both facing felony charges.

  1. Shane Reed was arrested in March and faces multiple charges, including Second Degree Kidnapping.
  2. Stephanie Landreneau was arrested in May and is accused of stalking her estranged husband.

"We hold our police officers to a higher standard," said John San Agustin, a retired Commander of Investigations for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

San Agustin now works as a consultant and professor regarding police procedures.

"The badge is a very powerful, ya know...You're empowered to do things that no one else can do, right? Your empowered to make arrests, to enforce laws, and so what we want to make sure is that we don't have any bad eggs going out and enforcing things that they shouldn't be enforcing."

CSPD says their officers go through extensive training before getting the job, including background checks and psychological testing.

However, CSPD says their officers are still part of the community and they will be held accountable for any wrongdoing.

CSPD says an internal investigation will be taking place.

In San Agustin's opinion, the community should remember that both officers are considered innocent until proven guilty.

"With the temperature of what's going on in our country right now, it's very easy for us to go guilty, guilty, guilty, because we've seen things that have happened across the country where law enforcement officials were guilty of their crimes, but I think for now we've got to wait and see what happens."
Gladys Kravitz
2d ago

what is the screening criteria for accepting applications to become a police officer. these two women had underlying issues that were not identified in the hiring and training process. and those issues should have come to light prior to this moment.

Amber Hang em High
2d ago

Wo.en have no authority over a man and giving these feminist monsters a job of authority will always lead to bad circumstances!

Ann Howard
2d ago

All police officers can erase the "temperature" with the public's view of bad policing if they WOULD stand up and report on their bad officers and get them OFF the department. If you are an officer you oath is to serve and protect. Therefore if you see something you MUST report it to win the trust of your fellow officers and citizens! We are asked to do this by the police department and I believe it is time to insist on the same - if you see it - report it!

