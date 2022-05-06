ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

NAMI: How labeling language affects mental health

By Bart Brewer
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBHi2_0fUlZqWg00 Bart Brewer: We shouldn't let diagnoses blind us from the people behind those labels

Whether we are aware of it or not, we all use labels in our daily lives. Imagine a world without adjectives for a moment, and you'll realize how reliant we are on labels to describe the world around us.

This is not inherently a bad thing; it's a part of how we all communicate. The issues start when we begin to label those around us in ways that don't conform with how those individuals label themselves. Mislabeling, whether it be intentional or unintentional, can have effects on the mental health of those who are mislabeled.

In the general field of health, we know that certain diagnoses have stigmas that are attached to them. These stigmas can impact a person's relationships and prevent them from seeking out further care. The same holds true when it comes to mental health. If I were to, for example, say that someone had OCD, there are no doubt several things that may spring to your mind regarding this condition. These thoughts are likely influenced by the stereotypes that revolve around such a label, and as such will often have negative qualities to them. This can lead someone to then think negatively of that person.

Stigmas associated with different mental health diagnoses can have many other affects, such as:

• Reluctance to seek help or treatment.

• Lack of understanding by family, friends, co-workers or others

• Fewer opportunities for work, school or social activities or trouble finding housing

• Bullying, physical violence or harassment

• Health insurance that doesn't adequately cover your mental illness treatment

• The belief that you'll never succeed at certain challenges or that you can't improve your situation

This kind of thought process leads us away from helping those in need, as these stigmas often drive us to distance ourselves. By using other label that aren't associated with these kinds of stigmas and stereotypes, or just not using label in these instances all together, people will be more likely to help, and those who live with mental health issues are more likely to reach out.

Often when we discuss people who have mental illness or mental health issues, we forget that they are still a person. Teri Brister, chief program officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has more than 30 years of experience working in mental health care. She is the author of NAMI Basics and the co-author of NAMI Homefront.

"People are more than their illness," Brister said. "We would never say 'Teri is cancer' or 'Teri is breast cancer.' You would refer to someone who has bipolar disorder or someone who has schizophrenia."

All too often, we speak about people with mental health issues in this way, even if we aren't actively aware of it. This is because this way of talking about mental illness is quite ubiquitous in our society, whether it be in mainstream media depictions or news articles talking about it.

So how can we improve this? Simply put, we shouldn't let diagnoses and labels blind us from the people behind those labels. We should treat them with the same respect and care in our language as we would with anyone experiencing a physical health issue.

You can read the full interview with Teri Brister, which also features several other mental health experts, at this link .

Putting people before their labels is key to understanding who they are and the challenges that they face. Cindy Tillory runs the blog "Late Start," which focuses on mental health awareness. She's worked to let go of the labels that she has been given throughout her life and has experienced firsthand the challenges that come with being labeled.

"I became obsessed with the "schizoaffective" label and began to isolate myself even further from the small pool of people who cared about me," she says. "Unsurprisingly, this isolation only made my mental health worse."

In the end, by gaining support from peer groups and recontextualizing her labels, Cindy was able to take power back from them. "Who we are beyond our appearances, diagnoses and circumstances is far more important than the labels themselves."

You can read Cindy's story here .

Bart Brewer is the newsletter editor for Clackamas County's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
County
Clackamas County, OR
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nami#Language#Mental Illness#Ocd
Salon

Forced pregnancy and childbirth are violence against women — and also terrible health policy

In 1995, while working as a legislative assistant for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), one of us advised state ACLU affiliates how to deal with bills restricting abortion rights. It's impossible to forget a harrowing phone call received one day from an affiliate in an upper Midwest state. The state legislature was considering a parental consent bill, and the parental notification law had already wreaked havoc on young lives, as she explained, "We had a case where a young girl was raped daily by her father, starting at age five. At 13, she became pregnant. A relative decided to help her and scheduled an abortion. The father was notified, and the night before the procedure, he shot and killed her."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Deadline

Mental Illness Vastly Underrepresented In Popular Films, Study Finds

Click here to read the full article. A new study has found that people with mental health conditions rarely are depicted in Hollywood’s most popular films and that their depiction “remains one of predominantly white, male, straight and able-bodied characters.” The report, from Dr. Stacy Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, found that of the 4,502 speaking or named characters across the 200 top-grossing films of 2019, only 1.5% were depicted with mental health conditions, which was down from 1.7% in 2016. By contrast, 21% of U.S. adults experience mental illness, according to national population research studies such as the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
SheKnows

Inside the Fight to Dismantle Racism in Healthcare — One Implicit Bias Training at a Time

Click here to read the full article. On April 12, 2016, Charles Johnson IV and his wife Kira headed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a routine cesarean section. Shortly after Kira gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Langston, Johnson noticed blood in her catheter. He alerted the hospital’s staff and was told that they’d give his wife some tests, including a CT scan. “Charles, I’m so cold; Charles, I don’t feel right,” Johnson later recalled his wife saying. Hours passed as Johnson pleaded with personnel, and still no CT scan. When he approached a staff member...
LOS ANGELES, CA
blavity.com

Black Transgender And LGBTQ+ Youth Among The Highest Rates Of Suicide Attempts

The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health organization that focuses on the queer community, has unveiled some troubling statistics regarding suicidal tendencies in LGBTQ+ Gen Zers. Through the organization’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, it was found that there’s a rising number of young LGBTQ+...
MENTAL HEALTH
Science News

Mom’s voice holds a special place in kids’ brains. That changes for teens

Young kids’ brains are especially tuned to their mothers’ voices. Teenagers’ brains, in their typical rebellious glory, are most decidedly not. That conclusion, described April 28 in the Journal of Neuroscience, may seem laughably obvious to parents of teenagers, including neuroscientist Daniel Abrams of Stanford University School of Medicine. “I have two teenaged boys myself, and it’s a kind of funny result,” he says.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

New 5-Year Study: Gender Identity Is Stable for Trans Children

A new study finds that gender identity is stable for transgender children over a five-year follow-up period. The study reaffirmed that once a transgender child reaches puberty, it’s rare for them to later identify as cisgender. Past research on the longitudinal gender outcomes of prepubertal children often focused on...
SOCIETY
Fatherly

Nearly 20% of Trans and Nonbinary Youth Attempted Suicide Last Year

Rates of suicidal thoughts in LGBTQ youth have increased over the last three years, according to a report from advocacy group The Trevor Project. The fourth annual National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health compiled data from close to 34,000 LGBTQ people aged 13 to 24 to assess the state of mental health within the community, and the results are sobering.
MENTAL HEALTH
Billboard

For Women Making Music, Objectification and Social Media Abuses Persist: Study

Media technology analysis company Midia released the findings of its second annual Be the Change: Women in Music 2022 study on Wednesday, May 4. Created in conjunction with Tunecore and its parent company Believe, the study dissects what barriers still exist for women and nonbinary people working in the music industry with a survey of over 1,000 people.
MUSIC
verywellmind.com

Blue Collar Work and The Mental Toll of Physical Labor

A report commissioned by the American Psychological Association found that high numbers of U.S. employees experienced work-related stress in 2021, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody was immune to it, but it seems that blue-collar workers (e.g. those working in construction, manufacturing, and maintenance) may have been the hardest hit.
LABOR ISSUES
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
35
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy