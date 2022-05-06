ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local election results have been difficult, says Conservative Party chair

By Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has had some difficult results overnight in local elections, the party's co-chairman Oliver Dowden said on Friday.

"I, of course, accept that these are challenging times and there have been some difficult results. However, I do not accept that Labour have the momentum to form the next government," Dowden told Sky News.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

