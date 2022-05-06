Cecil County Sheriff Candidate: Bilton Morgan

ELKTON — Drug addiction remains one of the biggest problems in Cecil County, and law enforcement needs to place a greater emphasis on leading addicts into recovery, according to Bilton Morgan, a Republican candidate for sheriff.

Dwindling ranks within the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the county detention center that it oversees, is also a major problem that needs to be addressed, Morgan said.

Morgan is challenging incumbent Sheriff Scott Adams in the Republican primary, which will be held on July 19. Adams is seeking his third four-year term in this year’s election. This marks Morgan’s second bid for the sheriff position.

“Drugs are out of control,” Morgan opined last month at a Meet the Candidates forum sponsored by The Republic Women of Cecil County and then remarked that the problem has resulted in the “victimization of our community.”

Morgan is calling for even more aggressive efforts to make drug arrests, including increasing information-sharing between CCSO and other law enforcement agencies. Ridding drugs from the streets in Cecil County and lowering the addiction rate will result in a decrease in all other crimes, Morgan emphasized.

“There should be zero tolerance for drugs and crime. Drugs drive all crime — murder, rape, burglary, theft . . . ,” Morgan said, explaining that it is common for an addicts to steal, rob and commit other crimes to finance their addictions because they are no longer able to work.

In addition to arresting drug dealers and abusers, CCSO should be playing an even bigger role in leading addicts into recovery, Morgan said. Deputies who make arrests in drug-related cases should be providing the suspect or suspects information regarding where they can receive addiction help, as part of the process, he added.

“Drugs are a big issue, but it’s not just a law enforcement problem. It’s a medical problem. It’s a health care problem. It’s a symptom of a lack of services or a lack of information on how to get those services,” Morgan told the Cecil Whig.

Morgan believes an even more aggressive approach should be implemented inside the county detention center, where inmates are a captive audience and where they might be more receptive to receiving drug help because incarceration often marks a low point — a possible turning point — in a person’s life of addiction.

“Recovery programs can be inside the walls of the jail. An inmate can just walk down the hall to get help,” Morgan said. “On the outside, people have trouble getting rides to meetings and counseling to help them in their recovery.”

Morgan recognizes, however, that the other major problem — diminished CCSO and CCDC ranks — would prevent him from carrying out his plan to bring outside recovery help into the jail at this point, because there aren’t enough corrections officers now to safely escort inmates within the detention center.

(Morgan also concedes that his plan would not be feasible now because outside organizations and groups have not been permitted inside the detention center since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced county jail officials to greatly tighten rules and regulations, especially ones relating to access, in an effort to prevent outbreaks.)

CCSO’s full capacity is 100 sworn deputies but, as of mid-March, the department had only 89 — 11 fewer than would be ideal. Deputies have been working overtime shifts to bridge the gap.

The problem at the detention center is much worse. As of mid-March, when the Cecil Whig published an extensive article about the recruitment and retention woes at CCSO , as well as other law enforcement agencies in the county, 40 corrections officers were on the CCDC roster — less than 50 percent of the 88 COs needed for full capacity.

A big reason for the diminished ranks is that police agencies in bordering Delaware, Harford County and even rural Kent County have higher pay scales than CCSO and CCDC, including starting salaries.

To make CCSO more alluring, the agency is offering $15,000 and $5,000 signing bonuses to corrections officers and deputies respectively, in addition to other incentives, to attract and to retain them. Likewise, it is offering lateral pay to experienced police officers from elsewhere.

Morgan maintains that this recruitment-retention problem could have been averted, opining that it did not happen suddenly but, rather, it grew over the past few years.

“We didn’t have to wait until we reached this crisis state. People (deputies and corrections officers) were leaving two or three years ago,” Morgan said, noting that diminished ranks pose a safety risk to deputies, corrections officers and inmates. “There should have been better communication throughout between the sheriff and the county council about the situation.”

Along those lines, Morgan promised that he would routinely keep the council apprised of activities within CCSO and CCDC to keep ahead of any problems on the horizon.

“I will give a monthly sheriff’s report to the council,” Morgan said.

In addition, Morgan said he would have an “open-door policy” if elected sheriff, so deputies could share ideas and citizens could express concerns.