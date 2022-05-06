Visit EC's aim to make all visitors feel welcome

Visit Elizabeth City is delighted to join the U.S. Travel Association, the national nonprofit advocating for the tourism industry, to celebrate and raise awareness of the positive power of tourism locally and nationally as part of National Travel and Tourism Week 2022. We look forward to an increasingly more sustainable, diverse, innovative, and globally competitive future by turning our own destination’s opportunities into strengths.

In alignment with U.S. Travel, we too are dedicated to enriching Elizabeth City as it relates to equity, balance, and welcoming experiences for everyone.

All are welcome here in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Anchored in purpose, data, and collaboration, Visit Elizabeth City is committed to illuminating the diverse people, places, and history that make Elizabeth City a special place to live, work, and visit. We acknowledge, not shy away from, the need to evolve our city’s actions related to inclusion. It is our goal to make deliberate and intentional decisions that will evolve Elizabeth City as a destination that goes beyond inclusive marketing, to a city where people feel at home when they visit.

We have harnessed the collective voice of our community and partnered with inclusion expert Melissa Majors Consulting and other community stakeholders to build and execute a three-year diversity optimization strategy.

On May 2, our plans kicked off with an educational event for Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County’s local tourism and hospitality community in conjunction with NTTW. We unveiled our inclusion strategy and provided training, networking and celebrations, enabling business leaders to create even more welcoming experiences for visitors.

Over the next three years and beyond, we will hold ourselves accountable to meaningful and measurable goals, partner more with diverse local influencers, design experiences related to cultural celebrations, establish a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council, and much more.

The experiences created through the travel economy not only make Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County more welcoming for residents but generate thousands of tax dollars annually that go back into our community.

Our newly published 2021 annual report highlights just some of the major contributions made locally by travel and tourism in the past year. In addition to spending more than $56 million at local businesses, visitors also funded events, programs and beautification efforts that will enhance our community for decades to come.

Elizabeth City is a beautifully diverse destination. By bringing new ideas, perspectives and open-mindedness to the forefront, the future of travel in Elizabeth City is bright.

Join us in celebrating the #FutureOfTravel right here in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where all are welcome.

Corrina Ruffieux is executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, the tourism agency for Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County.