Estacada, OR

Library to unveil new mobile book van, Saturday, May 14

By Teresa Carson
 2 days ago

People can tour the vehicle and visit Art in the Park next door at Wade Creek Park.

The Estacada Library is unveiling its new mobile library van on Saturday, May 14, and people will have a chance to name the vehicle.

The grant-funded library van "will allow us to meet our community outside our existing library building and provide many of the same services, such as materials check-out, events and programs, services to families and children, seniors and other underserved populations," said Michele Kinnamon, director of the Estacada Public Library.

"I have wanted an outreach vehicle for years and am immensely grateful for the funding we received to make that dream a reality," Kinnamon added.

Folks can get a look at the new library outreach vehicle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the library parking lot at 825 N.W. Wade St.

The van unveiling takes place the same day and hours as the Art in the Park event next to the library at Wade Creek Park. Some of Estacada's youth will be selling their art and there will be activities for children.

Although the library won't give anyone a peek of the van until the Saturday reveal, they did say the exterior theme is animals.

Kinnamon said the inspiration for the art on the mobile library is children's book illustrations and the domestic and wild animals found in and around the Estacada community.

Selfies with the van will be encouraged at the event.

There will be coloring sheets for kids.

People can help name the van and the animals that decorate the exterior.

"The mobile library will show up at events around town and, eventually, have a regular schedule to visit locations in our area," Kinnamon said.

The project was made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the State Library of Oregon.

Kerrie Hubbard, the local artist that created the design, will be on hand to discuss the art she created for the outside of the van.

Lee Asher will also be at the reveal. He founded and runs the Asher House in Estacada, a nonprofit animal sanctuary. He also promotes dog adoptions across the U.S.

People can also check out the progress on Phase 3 of Wade Creek Park, which runs along the side and back of the library. Although construction was slowed by the spring snow and rains, this last part of the park should be open this summer.

If you go

What: Library van unveiling

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Estacada Library parking lot, 825 N.W. Wade St.

