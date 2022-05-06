Mothers influence us through their sacrifice, example

“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praises at the city gates.” — Proverbs 31:31

Years ago had you stood on the street corner in New York and watched the funeral procession you would have been impressed. Standing there with his head bowed and his hat removed, would have been the President of the United States, Chester A. Arthur.

Around him would have been the Cabinet members, members of Congress. Supreme Court justices and the Marine Corps Band. Dignitaries were there from Berlin, London, Tokyo, and from around the world.

Thousands lined the way as they watched the casket, draped in Old Glory, go down the street in the funeral procession. There was such dignity and respect that you would have thought it was the president himself in the casket.

Who was it? Who was the person that was being so honored?

He never held an elected office. He wasn’t wealthy. In many ways he wasn’t well known at all.

He had entered government service and ended up overseas in Tripoli where he died. But he was so loved and so revered by the people of this country and by people all over the world that his body was disinterred in Tripoli and brought back to the United States for burial.

His name was John Howard Payne. What was he so loved for? He wrote this simple line: “Mid pleasures and palaces, tho oft I may roam, be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home.”

For that one phrase they honored this man. And yet doesn’t it strike a chord in every part of those of us who know what a godly home is?

“Mid pleasures and palaces, tho oft I may roam, be it ever do humble, there’s no place like home.”

Scripturally the husband is the head of the home. But it goes without saying that the mother is the heart of the home.

Thank God for the heart of the home, our mothers who make the home a place different from all other places on all the face of the earth. And thank Him for the awesome power, the mighty power, of a godly mother.

The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world. As our mothers go, so go our homes. As our homes go, so goes our nation. As our nation goes, so goes the world.

In “Laugh Again,” author Charles Swindoll tells the story of finding a book on his shelf that had belonged to his mother. Paging through it he recalled some special memories of her. She had died some 20 years before. She had written notes in the margins of this book little knowing the impression her words would make on her son 20 years later.

At the end of the book Chuck’s mother had written these words, “Finished reading this May 8, 1958.” That started a flood of memories for Chuck. He began thinking where he was and what he was doing in May 1958.

The month his mother finished reading this book he was a Marine stationed on a tiny island in the South Pacific. That very month he had written in his journal, “The Lord has convinced me that I am to be in His service. I will begin to make plans to prepare for a lifetime of ministry.” At the same time his mother was finishing reading her book.

“As I looked back over the pages I found one reference after another to her prayers for me as I was away,” Swindoll wrote. His mother was concerned for his spiritual welfare and for God’s best in his life.

Chuck was moved by his mother’s sacrifice and by her example. By these she had led him to God.

Hopefully, that’s a story that could be told in many homes. It is the story of mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers and faithful people throughout the ages who themselves have been moved by sacrifice and the example of Jesus Christ.

Is that how your children will remember you? If so, regardless of whatever else in life you may or may not accomplish, your life is an unqualified success.