ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Flowers in the rubble: Ukrainian woman sees a sliver of hope

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TZTp_0fUlQzIA00

There are no walls any longer. The broad wooden roof beams lie splintered and scattered, and random pieces of clothing dangle from damaged water pipes. But among the rubble of what used to be her home, the house that her grandparents built, Anna Shevchenko sees a glimmer of hope.

There, among the twisted metal and broken bricks of her former life in Irpin, stood the slender stalk of one of her beloved lilies. A bit further, some roses had survived. A small bunch of daffodils and a tiny peony poked through the destruction, battered but not broken. And her tulips are starting to bloom.

“I saw a photo of the house,” said Shevchenko, who had fled the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, nearly two weeks before the bombs rained down. “I tried to prepare myself to see it with my own eyes. And then the next moment — I looked and I saw the flowers.”

“It was new life,” she said. “So I tried to save my flowers.”

A piece of concrete piping now serves as protection for the peony, which has sprouted new leaves. She pushed a giant piece of hard plastic off her gently blossoming peach tree and tenderly watered a single lily shoot peeping from beneath a slab of concrete. The orchids inside her home were long dead, but outside, her bright red tulips had escaped unscathed.

By the time the harsh Ukrainian winter began turning into spring, Shevchenko’s family had already paid a heavy price in Russia’s war against Ukraine. On the same day they lost their home, Shevchenko’s father lost his leg to an explosion as he tried to flee Irpin. An active man in his early 60s who loved to cycle, he now barely leaves the apartment that Shevchenko’s friends are letting the family stay in since he was released from the hospital.

When the family fled Irpin around March 10, Shevchenko said her father stayed behind, hoping to save his house.

“My grandparents built this house, brick by brick,” the 35-year-old literature teacher explained.

As the shelling intensified and Russian troops, who once occupied parts of Irpin in a failed attempt to advance on Kyiv, came ever closer to their neighborhood, Shevchenko’s father realized he had to leave.

He hasn’t described how he was wounded to his daughter yet, she said, but she knows he was hit by an explosion as he sat in a car trying to evacuate. He lost his right leg above the knee. The part the doctors did save was badly broken and is still held together by an external metal rod screwed into his thigh.

He hasn’t yet seen what became of his home — or his bike, which lies smashed under piles of bricks in what used to be his front garden.

Her grandparents built one part of the house for her mother, then added on another for her uncle, which Shevchenko had been living in. While that part is damaged, the main house has been totally destroyed. As she surveyed the site on a sunny May afternoon, she wondered whether it was possible to save anything or if the entire house should be razed and rebuilt.

Still, despite her father’s horrific injury, at least they were all still alive, she said.

Gardening was Shevchenko’s favorite hobby, her way of relaxing. Now as she watches new life emerge from the earth amid so much destruction, it gives her hope for the future.

“We have another chance,” she said. “To live.”

———

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Sliver#Rubble#Russia#Ukrainian
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

WASHINGTON ― As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come. The tactic...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
Fox News

Image appears to show bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in letter 'Z' after Ukraine recaptures village

A grisly image has emerged purportedly showing bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in the letter "Z" after Ukraine’s military recaptured a village in the country’s east. The photo was taken Monday outside the city of Kharkiv and shows four corpses lined up to form the letter that has become a sign of support for Russia’s military and its invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
ABC News

ABC News

634K+
Followers
152K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy