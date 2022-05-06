Logan Health hosts kids safety day Saturday

The Logan Health-sponsored Spring Into Safety Kids’ Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Trade Center at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds. This event is free and open to the whole family.

Over 1,000 bike helmets will be given away courtesy of Flathead Electric’s Roundup for Safety program. Both the A.L.E.R.T. and Two Bear Air helicopters and their crews will be there, as well as local police, fire, EMS and search and rescue programs.

Bring your bikes for a maintenance check and try out the road safety course. Car seat safety checks will also be provided. In addition, there will be kids games, face painting and other fun activities.

For more information, visit https://www.logan.org/news/6th-annual-spring-into-safety-kids-day/