Flathead County, MT

Logan Health hosts kids safety day Saturday

 2 days ago

The Logan Health-sponsored Spring Into Safety Kids’ Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Trade Center at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds. This event is free and open to the whole family.

Over 1,000 bike helmets will be given away courtesy of Flathead Electric’s Roundup for Safety program. Both the A.L.E.R.T. and Two Bear Air helicopters and their crews will be there, as well as local police, fire, EMS and search and rescue programs.

Bring your bikes for a maintenance check and try out the road safety course. Car seat safety checks will also be provided. In addition, there will be kids games, face painting and other fun activities.

For more information, visit https://www.logan.org/news/6th-annual-spring-into-safety-kids-day/

Love of trees takes root

Oh to be a third-grader again, and especially one on a glorious spring morning for Arbor Day. Kalispell Parks and Recreation pulled out all the stops for the 150-year anniversary of the tree-dedicated day in the United States. In introductory remarks, Greg Poncin of Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the first American Arbor Day took place in the Midwest where “they don’t have trees.” He went on to tell the hundreds of students and their teachers encircling him at Woodland Park, “We are so lucky to live in a place with trees. We have lots of trees!” He...
KALISPELL, MT
Ecologist guest speaker at Audubon meeting

Freshwater ecologist Tom Bansak will be the guest speaker at Flathead Audubon’s Monday, May 9, potluck meeting at the Gateway Community Room. Bansak, associate director of the University of Montana's Flathead Lake Biological Station, will talk about Flathead Lake ecology in the context of the dramatic changes to Flathead Lake’s food web due to introduced and invasive species, and the role that fisheries management has played. Starting at FLBS in 1996 as a graduate student studying river ecology on the Middle Fork Flathead, Bansak has since conducted ecological and water quality investigations around Northwest Montana, led research activities on large,...
KALISPELL, MT
Legals for May, 7 2022

No. 28580 The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services seeks comment on its request for a waiver of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) rule governing the maximum amount of FY 2022 LIHEAP Funding that may be used in the Low Income Weatherization Assistance Program. Draft copies of the Department's waiver request may be obtained by writing the Department of Public Health and Human Services, 1400 Carter Drive, P.O. Box 202956, Helena, MT 59620-2956 or by calling 406-447-4269. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
HELENA, MT
Law roundup: Make way for ducklings

The Kalispell Police Department received word of a group of ducks headed down the road. The person who spotted the waterfowl described them as a mama duck and 10 ducklings. They worried that the birds would get hit by a car. A man showed up at the police deparment ready to turn himself in to authorities. His crime? He went to the library to lie down, which is something he needs to do for his foot. Unfortunately, the staff there told him that laying down was against the rules. So he headed to the lobby of the police department to...
KALISPELL, MT
Law roundup: Sofa goes ‘couch surfing’

Kalispell Police Department received a report of a couch sitting in a street that was taking up parking. The person calling in the report said they previously reported the couch when it was on the boulevard about three weeks ago. A woman claimed she could smell crack cocaine coming from a room and asked the “drug dogs to come and sniff it out.” She said that she knew the smell as she used to smoke the drug decades ago. A woman allegedly returned home from work to find a can of soup and what looked like a piece of jerky sticking out...
KALISPELL, MT
Kalispell OK’s grant application for West Reserve Drive

Hoping to increase the odds that West Reserve Drive will see roadway improvements, Kalispell City Council is supporting a federal grant application that could provide funds for the project. Council on Monday approved a resolution for the grant application to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant. The city is submitting the grant in cooperation with the Montana Department of Transportation. Jarod Nygren, city Development Services Director, said by applying for the grant it would increase the opportunity for the project to move forward sooner as it would mean additional funding. “This will likely increase our...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead County, MT
