ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Boris Johnson looks to be in trouble with these local election results

By Heather Stewart Political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUrMM_0fUlOUcp00
‘If Conservative MPs saw Thursday as a test of whether Johnson remains an electoral asset, he appears to have failed’.

Wandsworth, Westminster, West Oxfordshire – it is hard to think of more quintessentially Conservative places than Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council, the borough that is home to swanky Mayfair, or David Cameron’s back yard.

Yet as the Conservatives wake up on Friday morning, they have lost all three – Wandsworth and Westminster to Labour, and West Oxfordshire to no overall control, as the Liberal Democrats march onwards in the blue wall.

Scotland and Wales are yet to start declaring results, but Friday already looks like being a very bad day for Boris Johnson.

Already, the Liberal Democrats feel vindicated in their argument that decent, longtime Tory voters are disgusted at Johnson’s record, and turning to them – not just in West Oxfordshire but in Merton in south-west London, too.

When senior Conservatives repeatedly insisted in recent weeks that they could lose the longtime Tory boroughs of Wandsworth and Westminster to Labour, it was widely dismissed as expectations management.

But as Thursday approached, more and more MPs from both parties who ventured out canvassing reported that things were looking bad for the Conservatives. One senior CCHQ figure, asked for the mood ahead of Thursday, said “braced”. It seems they were right to be.

As the hundreds of new councillors settle down to the hard graft of ensuring vital local services are delivered, the postmortem has already begun for a Tory party reeling from Partygate and the rocketing cost of living.

Ravi Govindia, the Conservative leader of Wandsworth council, made clear where he believes the blame lies, saying, “consistently on the doorstep the issue of Boris Johnson was raised”.

While they were ready for losses in London and southern England, the Tories had hoped to show they are holding their ground – or even advancing – in areas where they took seats from Labour in the 2019 general election.

There is scant evidence of that so far. Labour number-crunchers analysing the vote share in key battlegrounds that have already declared said these suggested they could be in line to take back Westminster seats, including Hartlepool, West Bromwich and Workington.

The Conservatives had hoped to take Sunderland council; in the event they lost one seat, leaving the balance of power all but unchanged, with Labour comfortably in control. They retained control of Dudley comfortably – but lost two seats to Labour.

Of course, the read-across from local to national polls is far from precise, and many results are still to come, not least in Scotland and Wales; but if Conservative MPs saw Thursday as a test of whether Johnson remains an electoral asset, he appears to have failed.

One former cabinet minister warned last week that a poor set of results could act as the “tinder” for a potential move against the beleaguered prime minister. Judging by these early results, the mood in Westminster as MPs return next week may well be highly flammable.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cameron
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Split vote threat to left in Thursday’s elections as ‘progressives’ outnumber conservatives by two to one

Candidates from left-of-centre parties will outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, creating an inbuilt advantage for the Conservative Party, new research has shown.In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.And in another third (36 per cent) of battles, the Tories are the sole “conservative” representative fighting...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#New Labour#Uk#Favourite Council#Conservatives#Liberal Democrats#Cchq
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

266K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy