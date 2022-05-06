ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians’ Shane Bieber aims to slow Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZPt2_0fUlOSrN00

The Toronto Blue Jays have a scary lineup, but the Cleveland Guardians were the ones delivering timely hits in the opener of the current four-game series.

The Guardians outhit the visiting Blue Jays 11-9 en route to a 6-5 victory on Thursday, and they will look to author another solid effort when they oppose Toronto again on Friday.

“That’s a tough lineup to get through,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk bashed a home run for the Blue Jays, who now have 34 on the season, tied for third in the majors.

Guerrero is batting .313 (26-for-83) against right-handers this year with all seven of his homers and 18 of his 19 RBIs. He is just 1-for-10 against lefties.

The Blue Jays’ right-handed slugger is also batting .378 (14-for-37) on the road this season.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said earlier in the week his team isn’t hitting the way it can.

“We’re cold,” he said. “I’m not going to come in here and say we’re swinging the bats. We’re not.”

Montoyo believes the Blue Jays will break out soon, but the Guardians hope it’s not this weekend.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will oppose right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27) in the Friday game.

Bieber is 2-0 with a 2.11 ERA in three career starts vs. Toronto. He threw a season-high 105 pitches in his last outing against the Oakland A’s, allowing a run on seven hits in seven innings during a no-decision on Saturday.

Gausman is 2-3 with a 2.45 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Cleveland. He is 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in two games (one start) at Progressive Field.

Guardians DH Franmil Reyes, who got off to an extremely slow start to 2022, has been showing some signs of life. He is 6-for-13 with three RBIs in his past three games after going 0-for-23 in the previous six games.

“It’s nice to see him smiling,” Francona said. “It’s been wearing on him. Hopefully he can relax and be who he is.”

Reyes recorded his first three-hit game of the season on Thursday against Toronto, helping the Guardians earn their fifth win in the past six games.

“It feels great,” Reyes told Bally Sports Great Lakes. “I’m trying to be happy and smile more and have fun out there.”

Cleveland rookie outfielder Steven Kwan continued his hot streak with his first home run on Thursday, a two-run shot that tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning. He had a walk-off hit to beat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Wednesday and is batting .328 on the season.

“I was happy for my boy (Kwan),” Reyes said. “It’s fun to watch.”

Kwan has a five-game hitting streak (6-for-20, four RBIs).

Meanwhile, Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was 3-for-5 with two runs on Thursday. He is batting .458 (11-for-24) during his current six-game hitting streak. Since the start of the 2021 season, he leads the majors in hits (220) and multi-hit games (66).

Thursday’s game was cold and rainy. More rain is forecasted Friday.

“The weather this year has already been a physical grind and a mental grind,” Montoyo said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Manny Machado's two homers power Padres past Marlins

Manny Machado hit two solo homers and Nick Martinez fired seven effective innings as the host San Diego Padres edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night. Martinez (2-2) delivered his best start of the season to outduel Miami’s Jesus Luzardo in the opener of a four-game series. The San Diego right-hander allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 4.12 to 3.38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yoshi Tsutsugo enters Pirates' Game 2 lineup Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In order, the Pirates will roll out Ben Gamel, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Daniel Vogelbach, Tsutsugo, Diego Castillo, Jack Suwinski, Andrew Knapp and Cole Tucker versus Reds opener Dauri Moreta. Michael Chavis, Josh VanMeter, Jake Marisnick and Roberto Perez, who started in Game 1 of the doubleheader, are all out of the lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Franmil Reyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Cleveland Guardians#The Blue Jays#The Oakland A
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia sitting for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not include Avisail Garcia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Garcia will take the afternoon off while Jesus Sanchez joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. Bryan de la Cruz will move from centerfield to right field. Garcia is projected...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Unlikely To Make The 2022 Final Roster

Part of the Cleveland Browns‘ master plan involves drafting players to eventually populate the whole roster. Andrew Berry’s one-year veteran contracts will ideally become a distant memory in a few short years. And they are off to a good start, with every member of the 2020 NFL Draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting for White Sox Saturday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. McGuire is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 49 plate appearances this season, McGuire has a .143 batting average with...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto headed to Dodgers' bench Sunday

Hanser Alberto was not in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Alberto will take the evening off while Gavin Lux starts at second base and bats ninth. Our models project Alberto to make 370 more plate appearances this season, with 5 home runs, 38...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar starting for Padres on Sunday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Azocar is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Marins starter Trevor Rogers. In 25 plate appearances this season, Azocar has a .238 batting average with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy