ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

After historic collapse against Mets, Phillies try again

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3wsA_0fUlORye00

After one of their most improbable victories in franchise history, the New York Mets will look to build on the positive momentum of an 8-7 comeback victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Mets scored seven runs in the ninth inning. Over the past 25 seasons, they had been 0-330 when trailing by at least six runs entering the ninth.

New York will now attempt to win again in the second game of a four-game series on Friday.

“You can never give up on us,” Brandon Nimmo, who tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth, said in a postgame interview on SNY. “This team doesn’t give up.”

Despite going hitless in his first four at-bats, Nimmo refused to wilt.

“I’m an optimist and I just keep going until they blow the whistle,” he said. “When it’s my turn, I give everything I’ve got. It seems every guy on this team has the same mentality.”

The Mets will send ace Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) to the mound on Friday. Scherzer is 16-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 27 career starts against the Phillies.

Scherzer has won 15 straight decisions. In his latest outing, Sunday against the Phillies, he wasn’t as sharp, giving up five hits and four runs in six innings. However, he emerged with a 10-6 victory.

“That’s what it’s about: coming here and having your ballclub win,” Scherzer said after that outing. “It’s not about me. It’s not about my stuff. It’s about going out there and doing everything you can for the team to come out with a win. That’s why tonight’s a great night. Everybody had a hand in it.”

The Phillies will attempt to erase the memory of the maddening loss and snap a four-game losing streak.

Philadelphia lost on the road to the Mets last Sunday and were swept in a two-game series by the Texas Rangers before the latest stunning defeat.

“You’ve gotta bounce back,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “This is as tough as it gets. You’re going to have these during the course of the year, and you’ve got to find a way to turn it around.”

After rallying to reach .500, the four consecutive losses have dropped the Phillies to 11-15 with three games remaining in the series against the first-place Mets.

“There’s a lot of fight in that room,” Girardi said. “They’ll come out fighting.”

Bryce Harper — who had a home run, a double and two RBIs on Thursday — said the Phillies must respond immediately. There’s no time to pout.

“We just weren’t able to close it out,” Harper said. “That’s not a pitcher reference. It’s a team reference. They battled and beat us. We can’t sulk. We’ve got to move on and get ready to go (Friday).”

The Phillies will send Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA) to the mound. Gibson is 1-3 with a 4.15 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.

It’s unclear whether Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos will be in the lineup Friday after being hit by Adonis Medina on the right wrist in the sixth inning and exiting for a pinch runner. X-rays were negative, and Girardi labeled the right fielder as day-to-day.

Castellanos homered and knocked in three runs before leaving the Thursday game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Phillies fans savagely roast Joe Girardi following devastating Mets comeback

The Phillies wasted a brilliant start from Aaron Nola who went 7 innings of 1-run ball with 7 strikeouts on Thursday against the Mets. Even reliever Jeurys Familia pitched a clean eighth inning. Philadelphia entered the 9th with a safe 7-1 lead… that turned out to not be as safe as originally thought. James Norwood and Corey Knebel combined for a 9th inning 7-run explosion that saw the Mets comeback and ultimately win 8-7. And Phillies media/fans placed most of the blame on manager Joe Girardi following the embarrassing defeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ESPN

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA -- — The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost. “I’m sure everyone counted us out,” Brandon Nimmo said. “These guys, they don’t give up. With that mentality, anything is possible.”. The Mets...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper had message for Phillies after brutal collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adonis Medina
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Joe Girardi
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor’s batting title challenge to Jeff McNeil comes with big prize at end of rainbow

Last season, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil were chasing raccoons in the Citi Field tunnels. Or, at least that’s what the duo told the media after some form of disturbance in the tunnel grabbed the attention of the Mets’ entire dugout. It was more than likely an altercation between the two and that is even what reporters have said since the event transpired. But the players have apparently made amends and Lindor even offered McNeil a sweet deal if he wins the NL batting title this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Phillies host New York Mets, look to break home slide

LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide. Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409. New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The New York Mets#Sny#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy