Bad Bunny Transforms Into a Naked, Seafaring Merman in ‘Moscow Mule’ Video

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Bad Bunny is throwing the world’s biggest beach party on his new album Un Verano Sin Ti , which just dropped at midnight. The project is packed with breezy beats and sun-bright sounds — and it kicks off with “Moscow Mule,” a laidback, synth-filled reggaeton track that quickly sets the tone for the rest of the LP.

A video for the song, directed by Stillz, starts with Bad Bunny hitchhiking, completely naked, until a future love interest picks him up in a pickup truck. She gives him some clothes, he serenades her over a fire, and they party all night at a club. As they head to the beach, the camera zooms in on a naked Bad Bunny, revealing him to be a genital-less merman who splashes in the water and goes horseback riding with his lady friend. He eventually shoots off into the water and disappears in the waves.

Releasing Un Verano Sin Ti has capped off a busy spring for Bad Bunny. Last week, he announced that he’ll star as the anti-hero El Muerto, which will make him Marvel’s first-ever Latino lead in a live-action film. In April, he won his second Grammy award for his last album El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo , which was recognized in the category of Best Musica Urbana Album. He also wrapped up his tour for El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo in Miami and began teasing Un Verano Sin Ti by posting an elaborate ad on a Puerto Rican classifieds website that listed a Bugatti Chiron for sale. When fans called the number listed in the as, they got to hear a snippet of the singer’s new music. The rollout has included a running gag on Instagram that revolves Bad Bunny leaving his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri with the Spanish actor Mario Casas so he can tour and work on new music.

A post shared by @badbunnypr

