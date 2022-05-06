ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports

By Alex Butler
 2 days ago
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's TV schedule will be filled with major events, including the NBA and NHL playoffs, Formula 1's new Miami Grand Prix and the 2022 Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Dozens of regular-season MLB, NHL and domestic soccer league games will air alongside the major broadcasts from Friday through Sunday.

Two UFC title fights in Phoenix and a men's light heavyweight belt boxing bout in Paradise, Nev., will air Saturday. The PGA Tour season also continues with the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. That tournament teed off Thursday and runs through Sunday in Potomac, Md.

A trio of NASCAR races also take place each day this weekend in Darlington, S.C.

Kentucky Derby

Jockey Flavien Prat and colt Zandon are favored to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The 148th edition of the Triple Crown race is expected to start at 6:57 p.m. EDT Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Early coverage starts at noon Saturday on USA Network. Main event coverage will follow from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Epicenter, Messier, White Abarrio and Mo Donegal are among the other favorites to win on the 1 1/4-mile dirt track. Only 3-year-old thoroughbreds can qualify for the Derby's 20-horse field.

Jockey John Velazquez and Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at last year's Derby, but the horse later tested positive for a banned substance and was disqualified. The 2021 title was given to second-place Mandaloun and jockey Florent Geroux.

Velazquez will be aboard Messier on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Geroux will hold the reins on Cyberknife, who is among the Top 10 favorites.

The winner of the Derby will receive $1.86 million of the $3 million prize purse for the Top 5 finishers. The winnings are given to horse owners and dispersed to jockeys and others on respective teams.

The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, will be May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes, the final leg, will be June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

NBA playoffs

The NBA's 16-team playoff field is down to eight, who will compete for spots in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference finals through the weekend.

The Miami Heat, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, owns a 2-0 series lead on the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers. Game 3 of that series tips off at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns, the top seed in the Western Conference, also own a 2-0 series lead on the No. 4 Dallas Mavericks. Game 3 of that series tips off at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Two more conference semifinal matchups air Saturday on ABC. The No. 2 Boston Celtics face the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks in another Game 3 at 3:30 p.m. in Milwaukee. That best-of-seven game Eastern Conference series is tied 1-1.

Star guard Ja Morant and the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies battle sharpshooter Stephen Curry and the No. 3 Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. in San Francisco. That Western Conference series is also tied at 1-1.

The weekend's NBA playoff action ends Sunday, with two Game 4 matchups that could be series finales. The Mavericks host the Suns at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The 76ers then host the Heat at 8 p.m. on TNT.

F1 in Miami

The Formula 1 circuit comes to the United States for the first time this season Sunday with the Miami Grand Prix. The 191.5-mile, 57-lap event will take place on a recently constructed course around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Miami Grand Prix is expected to start at 3:25 p.m. and will air on ABC.

Defending F1 champion Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the event, which will see cars travel at speeds of more than 200 mph. Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lando Norris are the other Top 5 favorites.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas are among the other expected contenders in the 20-driver field.

Leclerc, who drives for Ferrari, leads the F1 standings. Verstappen and Perez, teammates at Red Bull, are in second- and third-place, respectively. Russell, who drives for Mercedes, and Ferrari's Sainz round out the Top 5.

Verstappen won two of the last three events, including the last race, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 24 in Imola, Italy. Leclerc won two of the last four events and finished second to Verstappen in the second event this season. Sainz owns two Top 3 finishes. Perez finished second in each of the last two events.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Soccer

Serie A: Empoli at Inter Milan at 12:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A: Juventus at Genoa at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Golf

Wells Fargo Championship: Second round from 2 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Stanley Cup playoffs

Game 3: Hurricanes at Bruins at 7 p.m. on TNT

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Lightning at 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 3: Wild at Blues at 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 3: Oilers at Kings at 10 p.m. on TBS

NBA playoffs

Game 3: Heat at 76ers at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: Suns at Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

White Sox at Red Sox at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Rays at Mariners at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV+

NASCAR

Truck Series Dead on Tools 200 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Wolves at Chelsea at 9 a.m. on USA

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SpVgg Greuther Furth at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton at noon on NBC

Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool at 2:30 p.m. on USA

La Liga: Barcelona at Real Betis at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Miami at Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

MLS: Orlando at Montreal at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Chicago at Atlanta at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at NYCFC at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at DC United at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at New England at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at Minnesota at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at San Jose at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at LAFC at 11 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Wells Fargo Championship: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

Stanley Cup playoffs

Game 3: Panthers at Capitals at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: Avalanche at Predators at 4:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 3: Rangers at Penguins at 7 p.m. on TNT

Game 3: Flames at Stars at 9:30 p.m. on TNT

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Mahindra Roxor 200 at 1:30 p.m. on FS1

NBA playoffs

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 3: Grizzlies at Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

MLB

Tigers at Astros at 4 p.m. on FS1

Cardinals at Giants at 7 p.m. on FS1

Horse racing

Kentucky Derby at 6:57 p.m. on NBC

UFC on ESPN+

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon at 10 p.m.

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux after first fight

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson after second fight

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza after third fight

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje after fourth fight

Boxing

Main event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol at 11 p.m. on DAZN

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Everton at Leicester City at 8 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Leeds at Arsenal at 9 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Newcastle at Manchester City at 11 a.m. on USA

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Ligue 1: Troyes at PSG at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid at Atletico at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto at Vancouver at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at Nashville at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Austin at 7 p.m. on FS1

MLB

White Sox at Red Sox at 11:30 a.m. on Peacock

Dodgers at Cubs at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Stanley Cup playoffs

Game 4: Hurricanes at Bruins at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 4: Wild at Blues at 4:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Lightning at 7 p.m. on TBS

Game 4: Oilers at Kings at 10 p.m. on TBS

Golf

Wells Fargo Championship: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

F1

Miami Grand Prix at 3:25 p.m. on ABC

NASCAR

Cup Series Goodyear 400 at 3:30 p.m. on FS1

NBA playoffs

Game 4: Suns at Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 4: Heat at 76ers at 8 p.m. on TNT

UPI News

Las Vegas Raiders abruptly part ways with team president Dan Ventrelle

May 6 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Friday that Dan Ventrelle will no longer serve as team president. Davis revealed his decision in a short statement posted to Twitter. He declined to provide a reason for Ventrelle's departure from the franchise. "Dan Ventrelle is no longer...
NFL
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs visit the Lightning with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Lightning -118, Maple Leafs -103; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Ilya Mikheyev led the Maple Leafs with two goals.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe

Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”, and it is feared overtaking will be difficult in Sunday’s race because there is not enough grip...
NFL
