ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Makar scores in OT, Avs win 2-1 over Predators in Game 2

By PAT GRAHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8XTC_0fUlO6ls00
1 of 11

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar sent a low liner through traffic and then quickly found himself surrounded by happy teammates.

Maybe the happiest of all was at the other end. After all, it was goaltender Darcy Kuemper’s 32nd birthday. The goal made for quite a present.

Makar scored 8:31 into overtime, Kuemper made 25 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Makar got the rebound in the middle of the offensive zone and blasted the puck right on target — just like he was all night. His 12 shots on goal was a new franchise playoff record.

“It just felt like the puck was finding us up top tonight,” the humble Makar explained. “Not even me specifically, we were just trying to work it around.”

Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado, which faced a more intense Nashville defense after winning 7-2 in Game 1. The Predators blocked 34 shots.

“We felt like we were on them the whole third period, and eventually most of the time, the hockey gods are going to reward you for that hard work,” Makar said. “For us, we were able to get a lucky one in overtime.”

The series moves to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday.

Yakov Trenin scored for Nashville.

Connor Ingram stepped in and stepped up in stopping 49 shots as he made his first postseason start. He allowed MacKinnon’s goal on the first shot of the game and turned back everything until Makar’s goal.

The 25-year-old Ingram relieved David Rittich in the first game after the Avalanche scored five first-period goals. The Predators remain without top goaltender Juuse Saros, who is sidelined by a lower-body injury but could be back later in the series.

“This is what you dream about as a kid, to get the chance to do it and play in front of a crowd like that,” said Ingram, whose parents attended the game. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Since moving to Denver, the Avalanche are 14-2 in a best-of-seven playoff series when they capture the opening two games.

Colorado had a goal disallowed in the closing seconds of the second period for goaltender interference. Artturi Lehkonen fell on top of Ingram before a shot from Valeri Nichushkin went in. The Avalanche challenged the play and the officials confirmed the call on replay.

It put Nashville on the power play to start the third. Shortly after, the Predators had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:52 when Nichushkin went to the penalty box for a high-stick. But they couldn’t capitalize. The best scoring chance was Makar on a breakaway, only to have his shot land in the glove of Ingram.

Ingram was at his finest in the third period when he stopped a point-blank shot from Nazem Kadri with his left pad. Ingram spent most of the season with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, where he went 30-17-9. He appeared in three regular season games for Nashville this season.

His counterpart applauded Ingram’s effort.

“He played great,” Kuemper said. “Stepping in with not a ton of experience, he was definitely ready to go. Made it tough on our shooters.”

Both teams struggled on the power play, going a combined 0 for 8. There were a combined 110 hits.

“They’re a top offensive team in the league. They do this to a lot of teams,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “If you’re going to beat them, you have to have strong goaltending. I thought the way that our guys defended and the way that they played when they were under duress was at the level that you need tonight.”

The first period was vastly different for the Predators than Game 1, when they allowed five goals. This time, they outshot the Avalanche by an 11-8 margin.

Trenin tied the game at 1-apiece with 4:41 left in the first. He celebrated by jumping into the boards behind the goal.

MacKinnon scored the first goal on the game’s first shot 5:25 into the action. He lined in a shot to the stick side of Ingram on a mini-breakaway. MacKinnon has 73 points (31 goals, 42 assists) in 52 career playoff games.

“He’s definitely a different animal in the playoffs,” Makar said. “That’s why he’s probably the best player in the world.”

MAKAR’S SHOTS

Makar’s 12 shots on goal surpassed the franchise playoff mark held by Claude Lemieux, who had 11 shots in a postseason game twice (May 8, 1996, at Chicago and May 9, 1997, at Edmonton).

MENTAL HEALTH

Ingram has become a mental health advocate, talking about dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder. He took part in an NHL player assistance program more than a year ago.

“It was also a point in his life where he hit rock bottom, but he also felt really supported,” Hynes said. “He’s grown up in multiple ways as a person, and also as a player.”

JOSI’S ASSIST

Predators defenseman Roman Josi set up Trenin’s goal to give him 31 postseason assists in his career. It ties Ryan Ellis for the most in Predators history.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Avalanche vs. Predators Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 5/7/2022

This western conference series will continue in Nashville with a matinee game three as the Predators play host to the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators will look to finally get on the board after losing game one 7-2 and then getting dominated in overtime for a game two final score of 2-1. Can the Predators finally steal a win at home today? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction and pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Predators’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Avalanche in Game 2

The Nashville Predators demonstrated a better overall effort in the first period of Game 2, but the Colorado Avalanche’s depth and skill took over the game. The game was close on the scoreboard, but the shots heavily favored head coach Jared Bednar’s club. With the game at 1-1 after 60 minutes, the winner was decided in the first overtime period when Cale Makar sniped a shot past Predators goaltender Connor Ingram to seal the win. It was a devastating end to an otherwise brilliant performance from Ingram, and the team now heads back to Nashville down 2-0 in the series.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Denver, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
FOX Sports

Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preds Official Podcast: Connor Ingram and Heading Home

The Podcast Checks In as the Predators Drop the First Two Games of their Series Against Colorado. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and the Predators are headed home as the series shifts to Nashville. Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer check in for a quick episode to discuss the first two games between the Preds and the Colorado Avalanche, including Connor Ingram's epic performance in Game 2. Hear from Ingram following the contest and learn what the Predators need to do as they head back to Tennessee for Games 3 and 4.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Connor Ingram
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Yakov Trenin
Person
Claude Lemieux
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
FOX Sports

Avalanche take 3-0 series lead over Preds with 7-3 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 Saturday for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Stars return to Dallas tied in playoff series riding stout defense

Life in the United States was pre-pandemic, had economy in a much different place, and the Dallas Stars had an iron-clad identity. Dallas found its roots in its hard-nosed, firm backcheck and reliable goaltending. The problem that ultimately kept the team a win away from reaching the Conference Finals? A lack of scoring.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Colorado visits Nashville with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Avalanche -230, Predators +187; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-2 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game 3 Preview: Avalanche at Predators

The First Round series between the Avalanche and Preds shifts to Nashville beginning with Game 3. GAME 3: COLORADO AVALANCHE (2-0) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (0-2) After securing victories in the first two home games, Colorado Avalanche now travel to Nashville, facing the Predators in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, May 7. Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. MT at Bridgestone Arena.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs#Nashville Predators#Playoff Games#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche
Reuters

Colorado’s power-play avalanche puts Predators on the brink

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists Saturday as the visiting Colorado Avalanche pushed the Nashville Predators to the brink of elimination with a 7-3 defeat. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper left the game with 57 seconds remaining in the first period when...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Postseason Game Day: Avalanche vs. Preds - Round 1, Game 3

Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Host Avalanche as Series Shifts to Nashville. After Games 1 and 2 went in favor of the Colorado Avalanche, the series has shifted to Nashville and Predators will look to respond this afternoon in Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena (3:30 p.m. CT). Sixty minutes...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy