Public Health

FDA Issues Strict Limits on Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 Vaccines

By PNC Staff
pncguam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, The Food and Drug Administration issued strict limits on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The limits on the “one-shot” follow reports of blood clots due to the J&J...



