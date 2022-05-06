ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.

When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain’s pound drops more than 2%, you’d be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.

But with the safe-haven dollar at 20-year highs, there was at least one asset benefiting from Thursday’s market mayhem.

For sure, waters seem calmer as European trading gets underway, although Asia shares slumped overnight.

Having breathed a sigh of relief that the Federal Reserve didn’t opt for a massive 75 bps rate hike at this week’s meeting, in a change of mind investors fretted that aggressive rate hikes - like the 50 bps move the Fed delivered - could trigger a sharp economic slowdown or recession.

Adding to the volatility was a surge in U.S. real or inflation-adjusted bond yields, which rose to their highest since early 2020.

The Bank of England warning of recession risk and inflation rising above 10% only exacerbated concerns about the growth outlook, sparking the biggest one-day drop since March 2020 (and we all remember why that month stands out, right?)

Given that it’s non-farm payrolls day in the United States, Friday’s trading session may not bring a quiet end to the week.

Economists polled by Reuters predict the U.S. economy created a solid 391,000 new jobs in April, versus 431,000 a month earlier.

The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 3.5%, which would make a pre-pandemic low.

The jobs data, alongside next week’s U.S. inflation data , should help frame the debate over the Fed policy outlook.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Tokyo consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 7 years

- ECB must quickly raise key rates, says head of Germany’s Ifo institute -

- Swedish Central Bank minutes

- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams

- U.S. non-farm payrolls

- Brazil April CPI

- European earnings: Adidas, IAG, Amadeus, Intesa San Paulo, Beazley

- U.S. earnings: CIGNA, Goodyear

