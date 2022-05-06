Whitefish Community Foundation hosts leadership workshop

Whitefish Community Foundation will host an online workshop Thursday, May 12, with national business consultant Andy Robinson on the topic of managing change and leadership transitions. The workshop is part of the foundation’s Nonprofit Development Partnership program.

“Nonprofit leadership is all about designing and creating change, both within and beyond your organization,” Robinson said. “Change management includes training and supporting the next generation of leaders.”

Robinson will discuss how organizations grow and change over time and how leadership needs to change accordingly. He will provide tips for creating change at the personal, interpersonal and group levels and give an overview of how to design a succession plan.

The 90-minute online workshop begins at 11:30 a.m. There is no fee to participate, however, attendees are required to register in advance at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/nonprofit-trainings .

Robinson provides training and consulting for nonprofits, businesses and government agencies. Over the past 26 years, he has worked with clients in 47 U.S. states and Canada. He is the author of six books, including “Train Your Board (and Everyone Else) to Raise Money” and “What Every Board Member Needs to Know, Do, and Avoid.”

Whitefish Community Foundation offers professional development trainings and networking opportunities for nonprofit employees and volunteers as part of the organization’s work to strengthen local nonprofits to excel in governance. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is a sponsor of the Nonprofit Development Partnership program, making it possible for Whitefish Community Foundation to offer workshops free of charge to participants.

For more information about the work of Whitefish Community Foundation, visit whitefishcommunityfoundation.org .