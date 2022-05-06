ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County Sheriff Candidate: Scott Adams

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

ELKTON — Sheriff Scott Adams plans to continue the grassroots approach to law enforcement that he adopted when he first took office in 2014.

Likewise, he plans to continue placing an emphasis on training for his deputies, corrections officers and other employees — which, in turn, makes the agency even more self-sufficient. Moreover, Adams plans to continue educating the public through CCSO-run programs, such as active-shooter (ALICE) training offered to schools, businesses and organizations, and communicating with the community personally and through social media.

During a Meet the Candidates Forum hosted by The Republic Women of Cecil County in March, Adams read from a long list of CCSO’s accomplishments under his leadership in the past eight years. Here are some of them:

* Established an accredited Corrections Entrance Level Training Academy at the Cecil County Detention Center, which allows for the free training of CCDC corrections officer candidates, instead of paying for it at an academy elsewhere, in addition to having to cover lodging and other expenses. The academy at the CCDC, meanwhile, charges agencies in other jurisdictions that have candidates in the Cecil County program to receive the state-mandated training. The training is tailor-made for operations at the county jail, meaning CCDC supervisors won’t have to retrain new corrections officers in some areas.

* Established a CCSO Drone Unit, comprised of Adams and several deputies who received training to become FAA-licensed operators, or “pilots,” of unmanned aircraft. CCSO’s use of drones has been helpful during events with large crowds, floods and investigations, including one in which agency pilots located about $500,000 in stolen property in a multi-state theft case.

* The certification of the first CCSO deputy as Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), after successfully completing a program in techniques to determine if a suspect is impaired by drugs.

* The creation of a crime analyst position. The analyst reads of all CCSO arrest reports and then cross-references those cases in numerous ways, which helps detect trends and develop suspects. The analyst attends weekly intel meetings, which are hosted by CCSO, and shares information with representatives of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who also are present. “We solve many crimes with the work performed by the crime analyst,” Adams said.

* Played a role in establishing the position of Cecil County Heroin Coordinator, which compiles information on every drug overdose handled by police and paramedics in the county in real time. Within 24 hours after someone survives an overdose, peer advocates with the Cecil County Health Department contact that person and provide information regarding drug counseling, support groups and out-patient and in-patient treatment programs. The heroin coordinator enters all information about each overdoses, including the type of drug, into local, state and federal databases that can be accessed by law enforcement.

* Established the Community Resources Unit and resurrected its Street Level Crimes, placing an emphasize on their frequent interaction with citizens. Members of those units hold meetings with citizen groups, including neighborhood watch contingents, and run seminars, including ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training. ALICE provides people with strategies to survive an active shooter situation. In addition, CRU members oversee the agency’s Facebook page, which is a major way CCSO informs the public and receives helpful information for investigations.

* Established the Mobile Field Force, which is comprised of a group of deputies trained in handling riots and other types of civil unrest.

* Established the Crisis Negotiation Team, which is comprised of deputies trained to handle barricade situations and similar situations.

*Established the Special Response Team (SRT), which is comprised of deputies who have been trained to function as what is commonly called S.W.A.T.

* Championed training through the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Va. It is an intense, 10-week-long program that emphasizes physical endurance and academics in numerous areas of criminal investigation and police work. Earlier this year, a second CCSO officer graduated from the FBI National Academy Program.

Adams also addressed the recruitment-retention problem that CCSO and CCDC has been facing. In March, when the Cecil Whig published an extensive article about the issue , CCSO had 89 sworn deputies — 11 fewer than the department’s 100 deputy full capacity — and CCDC had 40 corrections officers — less than 50 percent of the 88 that is needed. Deputies and COs have been working overtime to fill the gaps.

A big cause of the problem is that police agencies in nearby jurisdictions, including Delaware, Harford County and even Kent County, have higher pay scales than are offered in Cecil County, including starting salaries. To address the problem, CCSO is offering signing bonuses of $15,000 and $5,000 for corrections officers and deputies respectively, in addition to offering lateral pay to experienced law enforcement officers from other agencies.

But part of the problem, according to Adams, is that there is an anti-police sentiment nationally, after some high-profile, police brutality cases spurred protests in this country during the past two years. As a result, police work has been “demonized” to the point that it is a much less desirable career now. The recruitment problem in law enforcement is a nationwide issue, Adams pointed out.

Nevertheless, CCSO continues its aggressive recruitment efforts, which include the direct recruitment of Cecil College and Harford Community College students, attending area job fairs in search of potential CCSO deputy candidates and advertising positions on billboards and through various social media sites, including Indeed.

Cecil Whig

ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

