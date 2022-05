RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local chapter of Kesem at the University of Nevada is getting ready to host its first in-person summer camp. Kesem is a nationwide community driven by college student leaders that supports children through and beyond a parent or guardian’s cancer. While it offers free, fun-filled programs throughout the year, this year’s summer camp will be a major milestone for the local chapter which was only able to hold a virtual Camp Kesem last year. Camper applications are now open.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO