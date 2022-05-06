Austin Classical Guitar presents In Person at The Rosette: Jorge Caballero

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road tour, performing in ten shows through April. “He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a statement by his representation. Credited with popularizing the Urban Cowboy movement, Gilley’s music, including hit songs like “Stand...

BRANSON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO