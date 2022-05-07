ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0up1Sm_0fUlK0cM00
A local resident walks past houses destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5, 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 7 (Reuters) - Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, as more civilians were evacuated from the bombed-out plant. read more

* Russian forces continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant with air support, Ukraine said.

* Russia continued its push in the east of the country. Its defence ministry said it had destroyed an ammunition depot in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region and shot down two Ukrainian warplanes.

* Ukrainian forces made some advances near Kharkiv and Kherson, inflicting heavy losses, while also suffering losses of their own, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of battlefield developments.

* Fifty civilians including children were evacuated by bus from the Azovstal steel complex. More are set to leave on Saturday. read more

* Amnesty International said there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes during their failed onslaught of Kyiv in February and March. Moscow has denied that its forces committed abuses. read more

* Russia's invasion has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions, Zelenskiy said.

* Putin will send a "doomsday" warning to the West when he leads celebrations on Monday marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, brandishing Russia's vast firepower while its forces fight on in Ukraine. read more

* Biden signed a $150 million package of security assistance to Ukraine, providing additional artillery munitions, radars and other equipment.

* G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said. read more

* The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, sources said. read more

Compiled by Rosalba O'Brien and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Leslie Wingo
1d ago

I agree...I get the implications of NATO getting involved in the war...but it is time to take Putin out

Reply(1)
7
Karen22
2d ago

NATO, USA, WORLD WHEN IS ENOUGH IS ENOUGH? STOP pUTIN NOW!

Reply
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European Union#Mariupol#Russian#Ukrainian#Amnesty International#Nazi
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin 'takes FULL control' of Russian invasion and 'orders officers to capture Zelensky's birthplace' - as former KGB agent says he is so paranoid he can 'be compared to Stalin' and probably has dementia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have taken full control over the war in Ukraine and is making 'impossible demands' as his forces continue to assault the eastern Donbas region. Putin has assumed 'day-to-day control' over the conflict and has largely delegated the running of Russia to Prime Minister...
POLITICS
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy