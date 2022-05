It happened by accident. We were looking for something outside of the Orlando theme park norm to film for our Website and Newsbreak channels when we came up with the East End Market. The East End Market is in the awesome Audubon Park Garden District. The Audubon Park Garden District is an award-winning shopping and dining eco-district in Orlando, Florida. Located near Winter Park, The Audubon Park Garden District is known for having lots of entertainment options as well as outstanding food everywhere. We wanted something unique to film and we definitely found it, but it wasn’t what we initially went for!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO